Chiefs sign 2025 draft picks Jeffrey Bassa, Brashard Smith

The Chiefs have made it official with a pair of their draft picks.

According to the league’s Monday transaction wire, Kansas City signed 2025 draftees linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and running back Brashard Smith.

Bassa, 22, was the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oregon. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree in 2023.

Smith, 22, was the No. 228 overall pick in the seventh round. He finished his collegiate career at SMU after playing three seasons for Miami. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2024.

Bassa and Smith were Kansas City’s final two draft picks in 2024.