Cardinals sign TE Josiah Deguara

The Cardinals announced an addition to their 90-man roster on Monday.

They have signed tight end Josiah Deguara. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Deguara spent the 2024 season with the Jaguars and had three catches for 14 yards in 15 appearances. The Packers picked Deguara in the third round of the 2020 draft and he played in 50 games for the team. He had 47 catches for 436 yards and three touchdowns in that action.

Trey McBride is the top tight end in Arizona. Deguara will join Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek, and Oscar Cardenas in the mix for playing time behind him.