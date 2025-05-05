Texans interested in building team headquarters away from the stadium

The Texans’ current practice facility and team headquarters is located at NRG Stadium.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team is interested in moving from the stadium and building a facility that could include an entertainment district. The Cowboys began that trend in 2016 when they debuted a 91-acre development that includes The Star team headquarters and the Ford Center’s 12,000-seat indoor stadium.

The Cowboys’ facility is located 35 miles from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Texans could do the same in Houston, moving out of Harris County, where the stadium is located.

“Where we wind up with the practice facility, I’m not really quite sure yet,” Texans owner Cal McNair said, via Alexander. “We have a lot of great options, and we’ll sort through that sooner rather than later.”

McNair said building at or around NRG Park is an option but so is a move elsewhere.

“Would we move out? Yeah, we would move out and do a brand new one somewhere in the Greater Houston area,” McNair said.

The Texans will continue to play home games at NRG Stadium, which is owned by Harris County, with a lease agreement through 2032. The team is in negotiations for a new lease.

The Texans, Patriots, Bengals and Panthers are the only NFL teams with their headquarters inside their stadium.