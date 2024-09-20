Ravens vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys meet for what a lot of viewers and bettors are calling the most anticipated matchup of the NFL Weekend.

Baltimore is 0-2 to start the season and in a full-on desperation spot to avoid going all-out later in the year to make the playoffs.

The Ravens dropped the NFL’s season-opener to the Kansas City Chiefs and dropped the following contest to the Las Vegas Raiders as heavy favorites.

Dallas whipped Cleveland to open the year (33-17), but was obliterated in a Week 2 contest at home to the Saints (44-19). That home loss broke a 16-game winning streak at home for the Cowboys.

Game Details and How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday

· Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: AT&T Stadium

· City: Dallas, TX

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Cowboys vs. Ravens - Week 3

The latest odds as of Thursday evening courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Baltimore (-118), Dallas (-102)

· Spread: Baltimore -1

· Total: 48.0



The spread has moved slightly from Baltimore -1.5 to -1 with movement on the total from 49.0 to 48.0. In the NFL, some of the key numbers for total betting is 47.0 and 49.0. Whichever way the line moves will indicate which way the sharps are playing this game.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

“Over the past 10 seasons, teams that start the season 0-2 are 48-32-1 (60%) ATS and Baltimore fits that trend. Baltimore wasn’t my favorite pick to win the AFC North, it was the Bengals, but neither team has a win, and both are well within still winning the division.

Dallas has reverted back to 2021 with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Ezekiel Elliott as its big three. That won’t be enough. Baltimore has out-gained both opponents by at least 99 yards but hasn’t won. Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson will have their best games yet and give Baltimore its first win of the season at Dallas.”

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys team stats, betting trends

· Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in the past five games (0-2 this season), while Dallas is 2-5 ATS over the previous seven contests (1-1 this year).

· Baltimore and Dallas are both 2-0 to the Over this season.

· Dallas is 16-1 on the ML in the past 17 regular season home games.

· Baltimore has not started 0-3 since the 2015 season.

Quarterback matchup for Baltimore vs. Dallas

· Cowboys: Dak Prescott – In 2023, Prescott threw 590 passes and 36 touchdowns to 9 interceptions, which was good enough to get him paid this offseason. However, Prescott has 2 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, and 472 passing yards to start this season.

· Ravens: Lamar Jackson – In 2023, Jackson set a career-high 3,678 passing yards and a 67.2% completion percentage. This year, Jackson has converted 62.7% of his passes and owns a combined 687 total yards and two total touchdowns.

Ravens and Cowboys player news & injuries

· For Dallas, CeeDee Lamb (Ankle), Trevon Diggs (Foot), Jake Ferguson (Knee), and Malik Hooker (Shoulder) all were limited participants in practice and expected to play.

· For Baltimore, Ronnie Staley (ankle) and Kyle Van Noy (eye, groin) were full participants in practice, while Kyle Hamilton was limited (back). All three are expected to play.

