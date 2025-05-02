Eagles fifth-round LB Smael Mondon becomes first 2025 draft pick to sign contract

The Eagles are getting on the field for rookie minicamp this weekend. But before they do, one of their first-year players has put pen to paper.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia fifth-round linebacker Smael Mondon has signed his rookie deal. He is the first known 2025 draftee to sign his contract.

The slotted deal will see Mondon earn $4.595 million over four years.

Mondon, 22, was the No. 161 overall pick out of Georgia.