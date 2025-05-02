 Skip navigation
Eagles fifth-round LB Smael Mondon becomes first 2025 draft pick to sign contract

  
Published May 2, 2025 10:39 AM

The Eagles are getting on the field for rookie minicamp this weekend. But before they do, one of their first-year players has put pen to paper.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia fifth-round linebacker Smael Mondon has signed his rookie deal. He is the first known 2025 draftee to sign his contract.

The slotted deal will see Mondon earn $4.595 million over four years.

Mondon, 22, was the No. 161 overall pick out of Georgia.