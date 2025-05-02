 Skip navigation
Eagles sign draft picks Kyle McCord, Myles Hinton, Antwuan Powell-Ryland

  
Published May 2, 2025 11:22 AM

The Eagles have signed three more 2025 draft picks as their rookie minicamp begins this weekend.

Philadelphia announced quarterback Kyle McCord, offensive tackle Myles Hinton, and outside linebacker Antwuan Powell-Ryland put pen to paper on Friday.

The club also announced linebacker Smael Mondon has signed his rookie deal, which was first reported earlier on Friday.

McCord was the No. 181 overall pick, Hinton the No. 191 overall pick, and Powell-Ryland was the No. 209 overall pick — all in the sixth round.

The Eagles still have six of their 10 draftees left to sign.