Packers sign fifth-round DL Collin Oliver to rookie contract

The Packers have signed one of their draft picks to his rookie contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports fifth-round defensive lineman Collin Oliver has put pen to paper.

Green Bay selected Oliver with the No. 159 overall pick out of Oklahoma State.

He was a two-time, second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023. While he missed the final 10 games of the 2024 season with a foot injury, he finished his collegiate career with 23.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.