 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers sign fifth-round DL Collin Oliver to rookie contract

  
Published May 2, 2025 10:52 AM

The Packers have signed one of their draft picks to his rookie contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports fifth-round defensive lineman Collin Oliver has put pen to paper.

Green Bay selected Oliver with the No. 159 overall pick out of Oklahoma State.

He was a two-time, second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023. While he missed the final 10 games of the 2024 season with a foot injury, he finished his collegiate career with 23.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.