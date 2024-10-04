Saints vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in a matchup that promises high-stakes action as both teams vie for crucial victories to bolster their playoff aspirations.

The Saints come off a tough divisional loss to the Falcons last week after Younghoe Koo kicked a 58-yard game-winning field goal. The Chiefs hope to continue winning despite the injuries piling up on offense.

The two teams have had their moments this season, but both are undoubtedly works in progress. The Saints destroyed the Cowboys and the Panthers but lost back-to-back games against the Eagles and the Falcons. While the Chiefs are undefeated, but Mahomes has more turnovers than touchdowns.

Game Details and How to Watch New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs Live on Monday Night

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Monday, October 7, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM EST

8:15 PM EST Site: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium City: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds for New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs - Week 5

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (+210), Kansas City Chiefs (-250)

New Orleans Saints (+210), Kansas City Chiefs (-250) Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chiefs -5.5 Total: 42.5

The line opened at -5.0 and has slightly moved up, but given the Chiefs’ injuries, the line has moved back down.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) sees value in betting the over on Travis Kelce’s receiving yards:

“It may be challenging to trust Kelce given his lack of success this season. However, with the injuries to Isaiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice, Mahomes will likely fall on his security blanket. Kelce finished last week’s game with nine targets, a number he hasn’t come close to all season. It also helps the Saints have allowed over 55 yards per game to TEs so far this season.”

New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Saints are 2-0 against the spread as underdogs.

The Chiefs are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The Over is 4-1 in the Saints’ last 5 games

The Chiefs have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against NFC South teams

The Chiefs have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 games against teams with worse records

Quarterback Matchup for New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Saints: Derek Carr has thrown for 824 yards, with 6 TDs and 3 INTs this season.

Derek Carr has thrown for 824 yards, with 6 TDs and 3 INTs this season. Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes numbers are down this season with 904 passing yards, 6 TDs, and 5 INTs.

New Orleans and Kansas City Injuries

Saints:

WR Michael Thomas is OUT LB Deario Davis is questionable TE Juwan Johnson is questionable TE Taysom Hill is questionable

Chiefs:

WR Rashee Rice is OUT RB Isaiah Pacheco is OUT RB Kareem Hunt is questionable DE Mike Danna is questionable



