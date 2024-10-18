Steelers vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The New York Jets make the quick trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 this season and snapped a two-game losing streak with a smackdown victory in Las Vegas over the Raiders (32-13). Pittsburgh is back at home for only the third time this season. The Steelers are 11-9 at home since the start of the 2021 season otherwise known as the post Big Ben era.

The New York Jets are 2-4 this year after its 23-20 home loss against the Buffalo Bills on Primetime in Jeff Ulbright’sdebut as head coach. New York is back under the bright lights of primetime for the fourth time this season and third consecutive week. To get everyone ramped back up for Jets football, New York traded for Davante Adams from the Raiders to reunite Aaron Rodgers and Adams in a different shade of green. Adams is expected to make his debut on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Sunday Night

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Time: 8:25 PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

TV/Streaming: NBC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Steelers vs. Jets - Week 7

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Jets (-125), Steelers (+105)

Jets (-125), Steelers (+105) Spread: Jets -1.5 (-110)

Jets -1.5 (-110) Total: 39

The Steelers opened as -1.5 point favorites at home against the Jets, but bettors have flip-flopped that line and made the Jets the -1.5 favorite following New York’s 23-20 loss to Buffalo. I agree with that movement, especially after the Jets acquired Davante Adams.

The spread may close around -2.5 or -3 in favor of the Jets, and the Total continues to climb from its original number of 36.5 all the way to 39.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Jets to beat the Steelers and cover as underdogs in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football:

“The Pittsburgh Steelers were favored for five-straight games with the +4 tag at the Falcons in Week 1 as the only game being an underdog. Now, Pittsburgh is a slight +1.5-point home underdog to the Jets on Sunday Night Football and I think that is a sign of what’s to come.

The Jets’ defense hasn’t been the problem with 17 or fewer points permitted in four of six games. Against Justin Fields and Pittsburgh, New York should limit the success through the air with Fields only going past 200 yards in two of six games.

The New York offense showed some potential versus Buffalo. Breece Hall had his best game of the season against the Bills with 113 rushing yards on 18 carries and six receptions for 56 yards, while Aaron Rodgers threw a season-high 294 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and that’s not even the best part.

Now, the Jets add Davante Adams to the mix, former star WR of Rodgers’ in Green Bay. I like the direction of the Jets and as a Steelers fan, the miraculous run by Fields and Pittsburgh will come to an end soon. Give me the Jets ML (-115) in Pittsburgh.”

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets team stats, betting trends

The Jets are 2-4 ATS this season and 4-2 to the Under.

The Jets are 0-3 ATS over the last three weeks.

The Steelers are 4-2 ATS this season and 4-2 to the Under.

Pittsburgh has been favored in five straight games entering this matchup and has gone 3-2 ATS in that span.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown at least 225 passing yards in four straight games after failing to hit 200 yards in the first two games.

Justin Fields has thrown for 200-plus yards in two of six games so far this season and ran for 50-plus yards in three of six games.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Steelers: Justin Fields – In 2023, Fields dealt with the Chicago media every week, and while it’s been a little different this year with the Steelers, Fields is winning games at 4-2. The dual-threat quarterback has 10 total touchdowns and one interception in the year, along with 1,237 total yards. This looks like a career year for the 25-year-old as long as he can keep Russell Wilson off the field.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, Rodgers’ season was cut short and it’s affected the start of 2024. Rodgers had his lowest passing yardage average through five games as a starter in his career (218.6 ypg). After six games, Rodgers has 9 touchdowns to 5 interceptions, along with 1,387 passing yards and a 61.8 completion percentage.

Steelers and Jets injury update

The Steelers are expected to be without center Zach Frazier, making him the third offensive line starter who is out. LB Alex Highsmith (knee) and RB Cordarelle Patterson (ankle) are questionable.

For the Jets, DB Chuck Clark (ankle), Mike Williams (head), and DJ Reed (groin) are questionable for this matchup.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

