Titans vs. Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Week 5 in the NFL closes out with a doubleheader on Monday Night. Seattle visits Detroit in a true early season marquee matchup. The following is a breakdown of the other half of the doubleheader featuring Tennessee (0-3) and Miami (1-2).

Miami’s injuries under center are well-documented. Since Tua suffered his most recent concussion, its no coincidence Miami has lost 2 straight.

Tennessee is healthy under center, but not getting competent play from their starting quarterback, Will Levis. By and large, that is why the Titans are 0-3.

Its difficult to find trends or value when there is such an unknown in terms of the quarterback position in Miami. That said, lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Titans vs. Dolphins

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami Gardens, FL

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (-102), Miami Dolphins (-118)

Tennessee Titans (-102), Miami Dolphins (-118) Spread: Dolphins -1

Dolphins -1 Total: 36.5

This game opened as Pick before money found its way to Miami. The number has held steady at Miami -1 most of the week. The Total has fallen a point from its open of 37.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is surprised the Total does not begin with a 4:

“First of all, I’m assuming that Huntley goes at quarterback for the Dolphins. I think he’s a stabilizing veteran presence there that can really help elevate that offense. And I think this is the biggest mispriced Total on the board. I make it closer to 41. 36.5 feels like a gift.”

Titans vs. Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Dolphins have failed to cover in their last five games dating back to last season.

The Titans have won four of their last five away games against teams with losing records.

The average Total Game score (41.6) in the Titans’ last ten games is OVER Monday’s current Game Total (36.5)

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 14-11.

The Titans’ defense ranks 5th in Total Defense.

Quarterback matchup for Titans vs. Dolphins

Tennessee: Will Levis – the 2 nd year pro has been a turnover machine through 3 games coughing up the rock 8 times (5 INTs, 3 Fumbles).

Will Levis – the 2 year pro has been a turnover machine through 3 games coughing up the rock 8 times (5 INTs, 3 Fumbles). Miami: Tyler Huntley – the veteran back-up has yet to take a snap with Miami after spending the previous 4 seasons in Baltimore.

Tennessee and Miami player news & injury updates

Titans’ DT Jeffery Simmons (elbow) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Monday’s game.

Titans’ CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) was placed on IR Friday and has been declared out of Monday’s game.

Dolphins’ QB Skylar Thompson (ribs) was limited at practice Friday and is questionable for Monday’s game.

Dolphins’ LB Bradley Chubb (knee) remains sidelined and has been declared out of Monday’s game.

Dolphins’ WR Malik Washington (quadriceps) remained limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Monday’s game.

