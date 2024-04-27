 Skip navigation
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins

Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

With six quarterbacks drafted, will Tom Brady get a call?
In 2023, Tom Brady retired for good.
Tom Telesco: Opportunity to trade up for QB wasn’t there, we kept it moving
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
Tom Telesco: There’s no rule in the NFL that you can only play one tight end
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Falcons shock the football world
NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways