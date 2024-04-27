Skip navigation
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after 'rough week'
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Taylor
TT
Trey
Taylor
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
With six quarterbacks drafted, will Tom Brady get a call?
In 2023, Tom Brady retired for good.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Trey Taylor
LV
Safety
Raiders add Air Force S Trey Taylor
Tom Telesco: Opportunity to trade up for QB wasn’t there, we kept it moving
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
Tom Telesco: There’s no rule in the NFL that you can only play one tight end
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Falcons shock the football world
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways
