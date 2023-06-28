 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Carson Foster takes leading man role at U.S. Swimming Championships
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Carson Foster takes leading man role at U.S. Swimming Championships
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract

  
Published June 28, 2023 03:57 PM
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

Apr 6, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) skates with the puck during the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the league’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this upcoming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year.

“We were excited to acquire Timo at the deadline, but it’s an even greater feeling knowing that he’ll be here for the next eight seasons,” Fitzgerald said. “Timo’s unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us.

Fitzgerald had said in recent weeks the two sides were drawing closer on a deal and it caps a good week for the up-and-coming Devils, who added Calgary Flames leading scorer Tyler Toffoli in a trade on Tuesday night for Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick.

Fitzgerald has also re-signed center Erik Haula and forward Jesper Bratt, and signed and traded defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus for a draft pick used in the deal for Toffoli.

The Devils made the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2017-18.

Meier began his career with San Jose in 2016-17 and just completed his seventh NHL season. He had nine goals and five assists in 21 regular season games with New Jersey and registered a career-high 40 goals and 17 power-play goals for the entire season. He added two goals and two assists in the playoffs but proved to be a physical presence on the ice in series against the Rangers and Hurricanes.

New Jersey acquired Meier and other compensation from the Sharks in exchange for forwards Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotyuk and picks.

Meier has represented Switzerland on multiple occasions and is one of four Swiss players on the Devils’ roster with Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Hischier and goaltender Akira Schmid.