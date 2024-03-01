Alysa Liu plans figure skating comeback

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu plans to return to figure skating competition next season, ending a two-year retirement.

A video compilation of Liu training jumps was posted on the 18-year-old American’s social media on Friday. The video ended with the lines “this 2024-25 season” and “back on the ice.”

U.S. Figure Skating later confirmed that the skater plans to compete next season, which begins in earnest in September.

“It was good for me to take time off from skating, and I am beyond excited to begin skating again with my newly found perspective,” she said, according to USFS.

Before retiring in April 2022, Liu made history in her early teens.

In 2019, at age 13, she broke Tara Lipinski‘s record as the youngest senior U.S. figure skating champion. She repeated as national champion in 2020.

She was also the youngest woman to land a triple Axel internationally (age 12) and the first U.S. woman to land a quadruple jump in competition (age 14).

Liu was the top American woman at the 2022 Olympics (sixth place), then earned bronze at the post-Olympic world championships.

She announced her retirement two weeks later in April 2022, saying she was done with her figure skating goals and ready to move on with her life.