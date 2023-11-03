 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship purse payout: What winner, others will earn
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Two
Hataoka shares lead entering weekend LPGA’s Japan Classic
GettyImages-1771049103.png
How to watch WWT Champ., Toto Japan and East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cardinalsbrownsv2_231102.jpg
QB uncertainty makes ARI vs. CLE interesting bet
nbc_horse_btbcjvtsprprevv2_231102.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_btbcsprintprvw_231102_1920x1080_2279141443676.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Qatar Racing Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship purse payout: What winner, others will earn
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Two
Hataoka shares lead entering weekend LPGA’s Japan Classic
GettyImages-1771049103.png
How to watch WWT Champ., Toto Japan and East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cardinalsbrownsv2_231102.jpg
QB uncertainty makes ARI vs. CLE interesting bet
nbc_horse_btbcjvtsprprevv2_231102.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_btbcsprintprvw_231102_1920x1080_2279141443676.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Qatar Racing Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Belinda Bencic, Olympic tennis gold medalist, announces pregnancy

  
Published November 3, 2023 07:08 AM
Belinda Bencic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns a shot against Kamilla Rakhimova during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tokyo Olympic tennis gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland announced she is pregnant with her first child.

“Expecting our little miracle soon!” was posted on her social media. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Bencic, 26, did not say if or when she hopes to return to competition after childbirth. Depending on the timeline, if she wants to play in the Olympics, she could get in the field on a protected ranking from maternity leave.

Her most recent tournament match was Sept. 11.

Bencic is ranked 14th in the world after reaching the round of 16 at three majors in 2023 and winning two other tournaments.

She won the Tokyo Olympics as the ninth seed, defeating 2023 Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová in the final 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. Bencic scored three-set wins in each of her last four matches en route to gold.

The day after the singles final, Bencic and Viktorija Golubic took silver in doubles, dropping the final to top-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.