How to watch U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials

  
Published December 4, 2023 12:13 PM
Yoseline Perez

USA Boxing

U.S. boxers take their next steps toward Paris at this week’s Olympic Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana, streaming live on USABoxing.org, NBC Sports and Peacock.

Competition is Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and Friday at 1 p.m. at usaboxing.org/live-stream. Then Saturday’s final day of bouts streams on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 1-5 p.m.

There are 13 Olympic weight classes (seven men, six women) with a maximum of one boxer per nation per class. Five U.S. boxers already made the Olympic team at October’s Pan American Games.

In seven of the eight remaining classes, the Olympic Trials winner advances to a USA Boxing selection camp in January. At the camp, it will be decided whether the trials winner or a 2023 national team member will be chosen to compete internationally to qualify for the Paris Games. Those national team members set for the camp do not have to compete at trials.

In one class, women’s 54kg, both Olympic Trials finalists advance to the selection camp, where one will be chosen to compete for an Olympic spot. That class features Yoseline Perez, a national team member and 2022 Youth World champion.

In the classes where a boxer already made the Olympic team at Pan Ams, the trials winner will be the Olympic alternate.