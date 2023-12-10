U.S. boxers move step closer to Paris Games at Olympic Trials

Seven U.S. boxers moved one step closer to the Paris Games at the Olympic Trials this week in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Five trials champions, plus two finalists, advanced to a January selection camp to decide boxers who will attempt to qualify for the Olympics in international competition. Most national team boxers had byes into the selection camp.

Five U.S. boxers previously qualified for the Olympics at October’s Pan American Games. In the remaining eight weight classes, the trials determine who stays in the running for possible Olympic spots.

Saturday’s trials winners:

Christine Forkins at women’s 75kg (where Naomi Graham has the bye to selection camp)

Dedrick Crocklem at men’s 63.5kg (where Emilio Garcia has the bye)

Keon Davis at men’s 71kg (where Omari Jones has the bye)

Nathan Lugo at men’s 80kg (where Robby Gonzales has the bye)

Malachi Georges at men’s 92kg (where Jamar Talley has the bye)

In the women’s 54kg division, both trials finalists advanced to the selection camp because the national team member (Yoseline Perez) had not secured a bye into the selection camp. Those finalists are Shera Mae Patricio and Kayla Gomez.

In two other divisions with Olympic selection implications — men’s 51kg and women’s 57kg — timing issues in Friday’s semifinals led to them being recontested Saturday night and the finals postponed to January.