 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
How to watch: 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, RSM Classic
Heather Gibbs photo.jpg
Familiar faces in new places for 2025 NASCAR season in Cup and Xfinity
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfchargers_241118.jpg
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
nbc_bte_stoodoutthemostv2_241117.jpg
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a ‘playoff game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
How to watch: 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, RSM Classic
Heather Gibbs photo.jpg
Familiar faces in new places for 2025 NASCAR season in Cup and Xfinity
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfchargers_241118.jpg
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
nbc_bte_stoodoutthemostv2_241117.jpg
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a ‘playoff game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cup of China 2024 figure skating: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule, preview

  
Published November 18, 2024 07:25 AM

U.S. figure skating champion Amber Glenn can extend her breakout year at Cup of China with a Grand Prix Final berth at stake, live on Friday and Saturday on Peacock.

Already in 2024, Glenn won her first senior national championship in January (in her ninth attempt) and earned her first career international titles in September and earlier in November at Grand Prix France.

At Cup of China, Glenn will qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final with a top-three finish, and possibly if she finishes lower.

The Final takes the top six skaters per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix regular season, which concludes at Cup of China.

GRAND PRIX FINAL: Qualification Standings

Since skaters compete twice each over the regular season, and are scattered among the six events, the Final is the first event of the season where all of the top-ranked skaters convene.

Glenn could keep Japan from having all six women’s singles entrants at the Final. She ranks third in the world this season by best total score on the Grand Prix from her win in France.

Her primary competition at Cup of China includes Mone Chiba (second in the world by best Grand Prix score) and Skate America silver medalist Rinka Watanabe, both of Japan.

U.S. ice dance silver medalists Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko can also qualify for their first Grand Prix Final with a strong Cup of China result.

Carreira and Ponomarenko, who were second at NHK Trophy two weeks ago, likely must finish in the top two again this week. That would mean beating at least one of Skate Canada runners-up Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada and two-time world medalists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy.

World bronze medalist Adam Siao Him Fa of France headlines the men’s field, looking to sweep his two Grand Prix starts. World gold and silver medalists Ilia Malinin and Yuma Kagiyama already won both of their Grand Prix starts to qualify for the Final.

In pairs, the highest-ranked entrants Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany and Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy can qualify for the Final. The Germans can do it with a top-four finish. The Italians can do it with a top-three finish.

2024 Cup of China Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform
FridayRhythm Dance1:45 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Short Program3:25 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Short Program6 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short Program7:50 a.m.Peacock
SaturdayFree Dance1:30 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Free Skate3:30 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free Skate5:40 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate7:50 a.m.Peacock
SundayHighlights4 p.m.NBC
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montreal
Amber Glenn builds on figure skating breakthrough by training her mind
Amber Glenn has lofty goals after winning her first U.S. figure skating title.