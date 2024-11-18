Cup of China 2024 figure skating: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule, preview

U.S. figure skating champion Amber Glenn can extend her breakout year at Cup of China with a Grand Prix Final berth at stake, live on Friday and Saturday on Peacock.

Already in 2024, Glenn won her first senior national championship in January (in her ninth attempt) and earned her first career international titles in September and earlier in November at Grand Prix France.

At Cup of China, Glenn will qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final with a top-three finish, and possibly if she finishes lower.

The Final takes the top six skaters per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix regular season, which concludes at Cup of China.

GRAND PRIX FINAL: Qualification Standings

Since skaters compete twice each over the regular season, and are scattered among the six events, the Final is the first event of the season where all of the top-ranked skaters convene.

Glenn could keep Japan from having all six women’s singles entrants at the Final. She ranks third in the world this season by best total score on the Grand Prix from her win in France.

Her primary competition at Cup of China includes Mone Chiba (second in the world by best Grand Prix score) and Skate America silver medalist Rinka Watanabe, both of Japan.

U.S. ice dance silver medalists Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko can also qualify for their first Grand Prix Final with a strong Cup of China result.

Carreira and Ponomarenko, who were second at NHK Trophy two weeks ago, likely must finish in the top two again this week. That would mean beating at least one of Skate Canada runners-up Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada and two-time world medalists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy.

World bronze medalist Adam Siao Him Fa of France headlines the men’s field, looking to sweep his two Grand Prix starts. World gold and silver medalists Ilia Malinin and Yuma Kagiyama already won both of their Grand Prix starts to qualify for the Final.

In pairs, the highest-ranked entrants Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany and Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy can qualify for the Final. The Germans can do it with a top-four finish. The Italians can do it with a top-three finish.

2024 Cup of China Broadcast Schedule