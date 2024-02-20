 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
William Byron leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Daytona 500
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again

Top Clips

nbc_roto_aggressiveqbs_240220.jpg
Analyzing Burrow’s lack of aggressiveness in 2023
nbc_roto_rfs_ravensrbtargets_240220.jpg
Henry could be the RB the Ravens need
nbc_roto_rfs_russellwilsonlanding_240220.jpg
Wilson landing spots for 2024: Steelers, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
William Byron leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Daytona 500
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again

Top Clips

nbc_roto_aggressiveqbs_240220.jpg
Analyzing Burrow’s lack of aggressiveness in 2023
nbc_roto_rfs_ravensrbtargets_240220.jpg
Henry could be the RB the Ravens need
nbc_roto_rfs_russellwilsonlanding_240220.jpg
Wilson landing spots for 2024: Steelers, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

When Gabby Douglas made gymnastics history at the 2012 Olympics

  
Published February 20, 2024 03:20 PM

In less than a year, Gabby Douglas went from seventh at the U.S. Championships to gold at the 2012 London Games, becoming the first Black gymnast to win the Olympic all-around.

Douglas competed at one more Olympics in 2016, earning repeat team gold, then left the sport for six years.

She returns to competition at Saturday’s Winter Cup, the first significant meet of the year as gymnasts prepare for the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials in May and June. The five-woman Olympic team will be named after trials.

Douglas decided after a difficult 2016 that she was done with the sport, though she never announced a retirement.

By 2022, she was motivated while watching gymnastics to return, in part to have a better ending than in 2016.

“I would just love to go back out there and represent USA just one more time and just to have that feeling of being a part of something, being a part of a team again, would be amazing and a huge honor,” she said earlier this month.

Douglas was born at 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 31, 1995, which is significant because it made her eligible for senior competition in 2011 by less than six hours. Female gymnasts can compete on the senior level in the year in which they turn 16.

So Douglas gained valuable experience in 2011, placing seventh in the all-around at her first senior nationals and making the six-woman team for the world championships after a selection camp.

She was the third U.S. all-arounder at the October 2011 Worlds and competed on one event (uneven bars) in the team final.

Douglas’ breakout came the following March, four months before the 2012 Olympics, at Madison Square Garden for the American Cup, then the most prestigious annual international event held in the U.S.

She competed as an alternate since the U.S.’ two official spots were taken by Jordyn Wieber and Aly Raisman, the top Americans from 2011. Nevertheless, Douglas posted an all-around score that would have won the meet over Wieber.

Douglas then outscored the 2011 World all-around champion Wieber at the Olympic Trials.

At the London Games, she edged Russian Viktoria Komova by 259 thousandths of a point in the all-around final. She became the first Black gymnast to win the title and the fourth American woman after Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson and Nastia Liukin.

“It is everything I thought it’d be,” Douglas, who left her Virginia Beach home at age 14 to live with a host family and train in Iowa, said on NBC that day. “It means so much. All the hard work and dedication and effort put in the gym and hard days. Hard days are the best because that’s (where) champions are made, so if you push through the hard days, you can get through anything.”