Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open's 3rd round and still unbeaten in 2025
Henk Lategan
Dakar Rally comes down to a duel in the sand between Henk Lategan and Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open: Naomi Osaka is back in a Slam's 3rd round for the 1st time in 3 years

nbc_cbb_minnmbbftr_250115.jpg
Minnesota freshmen talk playing in home state
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
Parsons: McCarthy's departure is 'devastating'
Parsons: McCarthy's departure is 'devastating'

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open’s 3rd round and still unbeaten in 2025
Henk Lategan
Dakar Rally comes down to a duel in the sand between Henk Lategan and Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open: Naomi Osaka is back in a Slam’s 3rd round for the 1st time in 3 years

nbc_cbb_minnmbbftr_250115.jpg
Minnesota freshmen talk playing in home state
nbc_dps_jimnantzintvv2_250115.jpg
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch 2025 HBCU Showcase sponsored by KPMG

  
Published January 14, 2025 07:40 AM

The 2025 HBCU Showcase track and field meet, sponsored by KPMG, airs live on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

The historic Armory in Washington Heights on Manhattan hosts the indoor meet.

The HBCU Showcase features teams from historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

Last year, Hampton and Norfolk State won the women’s and men’s team titles, respectively.

After the HBCU Showcase, the indoor track and field season continues with meets on Peacock the following three weekends: the Dr. Sander Invitational on Jan. 25, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2 (also on NBC) and the Millrose Games on Feb. 8 (also on NBC), plus the USATF Indoor Championships on Feb. 23 (also on NBC).

