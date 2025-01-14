How to watch 2025 HBCU Showcase sponsored by KPMG

The 2025 HBCU Showcase track and field meet, sponsored by KPMG, airs live on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

The historic Armory in Washington Heights on Manhattan hosts the indoor meet.

The HBCU Showcase features teams from historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

Last year, Hampton and Norfolk State won the women’s and men’s team titles, respectively.

After the HBCU Showcase, the indoor track and field season continues with meets on Peacock the following three weekends: the Dr. Sander Invitational on Jan. 25, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2 (also on NBC) and the Millrose Games on Feb. 8 (also on NBC), plus the USATF Indoor Championships on Feb. 23 (also on NBC).