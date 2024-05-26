 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

stars_oilers.png
Oilers and Stars have different feelings about West final being tied going into Game 3
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 live blog: Marcus Ericsson’s nightmarish season continues in Lap 1 wreck
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports reconfiguring Charlotte Roval for playoff race

Top Clips

milk.jpg
IMS a proving ground for drivers worthy of history
nbc_golf_pga_blandtrophypresint_240526.jpg
Bland ‘couldn’t be happier’ at Senior PGA Champ.
indy_mem.jpg
Indy 500 a piece of what Memorial Day means most

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Czechs end men’s hockey world title drought at home

  
Published May 26, 2024 05:04 PM

Host Czechia won its first men’s hockey world championship in 14 years, denying Switzerland its first title in a 2-0 final Sunday.

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored with 10:47 left.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf added an empty-netter after Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni was pulled.

Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal posted a 31-save shutout for the Czechs in Prague.

The 14-year title drought was the longest for Czechia since it began competing independently in 1993.

In the bronze-medal game, Sweden beat Canada 4-2, earning its first medal since 2018 and ending its longest medal drought since World War II.

Canada won gold or silver at the previous four worlds.

The U.S. lost in the quarterfinals to Czechia and last had a top-two finish at a standalone worlds in 1950.