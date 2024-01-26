 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension
United States Figure Skating Championships
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_revsampsey_240126.jpg
America’s most prestigious endurance race
nbc_imsa_rossihinch_240126.jpg
Hinchcliffe, Rossi have challenge to share seat
nbc_imsa_wtrftr_240126.jpg
Wayne Taylor Racing transforms with Andretti

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension
United States Figure Skating Championships
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_revsampsey_240126.jpg
America’s most prestigious endurance race
nbc_imsa_rossihinch_240126.jpg
Hinchcliffe, Rossi have challenge to share seat
nbc_imsa_wtrftr_240126.jpg
Wayne Taylor Racing transforms with Andretti

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ilia Malinin breaks Nathan Chen record at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

  
Published January 26, 2024 06:25 PM

Defending champion Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen’s record for the largest leading margin in a U.S. Figure Skating Championships short program.

Malinin, 19, tallied 108.57 points, landing two quadruple jumps (toe loop and Lutz), but not attempting his signature quad Axel (which he has only ever tried once in a short).

“I was just kind of grateful that I got through everything, especially with the past few weeks having a lot of skate malfunctions,” he said on NBC Sports, adding later that the boot problems leading up (common in figure skating) made withdrawing before the competition a possibility. “I was just a little bit nervous going to this event. I’m lucky I was able to stay on my feet.”

He distanced Max Naumov, last year’s fourth-place finisher, by 18.85 going into Sunday’s free skate in Columbus, Ohio.

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

It’s the largest short program margin for any discipline since the 6.0 scoring system was thrown out after 2005.

Jason Brown, a two-time Olympian whose breakout came out at 2014 Nationals, is third thanks to strong artistic scores despite falling on an opening triple Axel.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal to start on your butt, but I loved the fight through the end,” he said.

At 29, Brown can become the oldest man to make a U.S. podium since Todd Eldredge won the 2002 title at 30.

Chen had the previous short program margin record of 17.72 points set at the 2017 Nationals, the first of his six consecutive U.S. titles. Chen won the 2022 Olympic title and hasn’t competed since.

Already this season, Malinin earned the biggest international title of his career in winning December’s Grand Prix Final over two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan.

The three-man U.S. team for March’s world championships in Montreal will be announced after nationals. Malinin took bronze at worlds last year.

Nationals continue later Friday with the women’s free skate, live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.