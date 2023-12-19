Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Jake Paul, the YouTube celebrity-turned-professional boxer, will train with the U.S. boxing team in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics and accompany the team at the Games in July.

“Im honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach,” was posted on Paul’s social media. “I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments. I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris.”

Paul “will give the country a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s Olympic journey to Paris” and “will mentor athletes on being a brand inside and outside the ring,” according to USA Boxing.

“Jake’s mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history — the Olympics,” USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee said in a press release.

Paul, 26, won his most recent fight by first-round knockout this past Friday, improving to 8-1 since beginning his pro boxing career in 2020.

Five boxers already made the U.S. Olympic team. More are expected to qualify via international tournaments later this winter and next spring.

Two of the already qualified boxers — Morelle McCane and Joshua Edwards — joined Paul for his ring walk last Friday.

The U.S. won four boxing medals at the Tokyo Games (three silver, one bronze), its most at an Olympics since 2000.

Its most recent gold medalists were Claressa Shields (2012, 2016) and Andre Ward (2004).

Paul also recently made news by attending the Dutch national speed skating trials in October to watch his partner, world champion Jutta Leerdam.

“It’s an amazing sport, and I think it should be bigger in the U.S.,” Paul told Dutch broadcaster NOS at the competition. “I’ll be a promoter (laughs).”