Jamaica’s wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash

BUDAPEST — Jamaica’s first two gold medals of the world championships came in back-to-back races from sprinters who entered worlds seeded eighth and ninth.

Danielle Williams capped a career comeback by taking the 100m hurdles by one hundredth of a second over Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Williams, the 2015 World champion, clocked 12.43 seconds in an upset. She entered worlds seeded ninth by best time this year.

Camacho-Quinn was followed by American Keni Harrison, who won her third medal in the last four global championships after two silvers.

About 15 minutes later, Antonio Watson won the men’s 400m in 44.22 seconds, overtaking Brit Matthew Hudson-Smith by nine hundredths.

Watson entered worlds seeded eight by best time this year, then lowered his personal best for the fourth time this year in the semifinals (to 44.13). The 21-year-old began the year with a best time of 46.17 after primarily running the 10m and 200m in recent seasons.

American Quincy Hall took bronze, his first world medal.

Dutchwoman Femke Bol won the 400m hurdles in 51.70 seconds. American Shamier Little took silver (52.80), one hundredth ahead of Jamaican Rushell Clayton.

Olympic gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the long jump by leaping 8.52 meters on his final jump.

Before that, he and Jamaican Wayne Pinnock were tied at 8.50, but Pinnock had the tiebreaker with a farther second jump by one centimeter.

It’s the second world title for a Greek man in any track and field event after Kostas Kenteris’ 200m crown in 2001.

Canadian Camryn Rogers took the women’s hammer with a 77.22-meter throw.

Janee’ Kassanavoid and DeAnna Price kept recent American strength in the event going with silver and bronze medals.

World 100m champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson advanced to Friday’s 200m finals.

Lyles, bidding to become the first man to sweep the 100m and 200m golds since Usain Bolt in 2015, had the fastest men’s semifinal time.

Lyles’ first of three semifinal heats was pushed back to the end the lineup because a cart transporting to athletes to the stadium collided with another cart.

Jamaican Andrew Hudson injured his eye, spent 20 minutes in a medical tent and finished fifth with blurry vision. He was given a place in the final.

“I feel like it all happened in slow motion,” Hudson said. “I was in the buggy coming to the stadium and unfortunately I was sitting on the side where another buggy crashed into us. I was directly impacted when a bunch of glass went into my eye. They got most of the glass out. Now I’ve got to go back and have it looked at, make sure it’s OK.”

Richardson, bidding to become the first woman to sweep the 100m and 200m golds since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013, was fourth-fastest in the women’s semis (22.20).

Fellow American Gabby Thomas had the best time (21.97) followed by defending champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica (22.00).

