 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 update at Hour 16: No. 31 Cadillac leads, but No. 01 hybrid prototype out in GTP
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
What NFL playoff games are on today: AFC, NFC Championship Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBA: Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: “Naughty Nicky” makes a nice add

Top Clips

nbc_moto_levikitchenintv_240127.jpg
Kitchen glad to win 250 after early mistakes
nbc_moto_cooperwebbintv_240127.jpg
Webb credits consistency for 450 Anaheim II win
nbc_moto_supercrossanaheimehl_240127.jpg
Highlights: Webb, Kitchen win SX Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 update at Hour 16: No. 31 Cadillac leads, but No. 01 hybrid prototype out in GTP
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
What NFL playoff games are on today: AFC, NFC Championship Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBA: Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: “Naughty Nicky” makes a nice add

Top Clips

nbc_moto_levikitchenintv_240127.jpg
Kitchen glad to win 250 after early mistakes
nbc_moto_cooperwebbintv_240127.jpg
Webb credits consistency for 450 Anaheim II win
nbc_moto_supercrossanaheimehl_240127.jpg
Highlights: Webb, Kitchen win SX Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history

  
Published January 28, 2024 06:55 AM

Jessie Diggins earned her fourth individual race win and ninth podium this season in one of the closest cross-country skiing victories of her career on Sunday.

Diggins won a 20km mass start by six tenths of a second over Swede Frida Karlsson in Goms, Switzerland. It’s the second-closest win of her World Cup career.

Diggins now has 17 career individual World Cup race wins and 21 total when including her two Tour de Ski titles, a relay and a team sprint.

This season, she has four individual World Cup wins and nine podiums (five and 10 if you count the final Tour de Ski standings, which the International Ski Federation does).

She had five individual race wins in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. She never before had this many podiums in one season.

By wins and podiums, Kikkan Randall owned the best season by a U.S. cross-country skier before this year — five individual race wins and nine podiums in 2012-13.

Diggins also leads the standings for the World Cup overall title, crowning the world’s best all-around cross-country skier, by 283 points. In 2021, when Diggins became the first American woman to win the overall, her final margin was 268 points.

Diggins’ historic season shifts to North America for races in Canada in two weeks and then in her home state of Minnesota from Feb. 17-18. It’s the first cross-country World Cup to be held in the U.S. since 2001.