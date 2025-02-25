Legacy on Ice figure skating benefit: How to watch and donate, skater lineup

Legacy on Ice, a figure skating event to support the families and loved ones affected by the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash, takes place Sunday in Washington, D.C.

The two-hour program at Capital One Arena includes performances from current and retired champion skaters and “will weave in storytelling as a poignant tribute to the history of figure skating in the United States,” according to U.S. Figure Skating. “Additionally, the first responders, the fallen and their families will be acknowledged in tributes of remembrance.”

Peacock will air Legacy on Ice on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. ET. An encore broadcast airs on NBC on March 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

The event will honor the 67 lives lost, including 28 members of the U.S. figure skating community. Proceeds will benefit victims’ families and first responders. Donations can be made at www.LegacyOnIce.com.

The current lineup of Legacy on Ice figure skating cast members (subject to change):

Jeremy Abbott

Sofia Bezkorovainaya

Brian Boitano

Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville

Jason Brown

Ashley Cain

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko

Kitty and Peter Carruthers

Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov

Nathan Chen

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

Richard Dwyer

Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov

Sarah Everhardt

Peggy Fleming

Amber Glenn

Gracie Gold

Scott Hamilton

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea

Nancy Kerrigan

Ilia Kulik

Isabeau Levito

Alysa Liu

Jimmy Ma

Ilia Malinin

Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman

Yebin Mok

Camden Pulkinen

Andrew Torgashev

Michael Weiss

Johnny Weir

Paul Wylie

Kristi Yamaguchi