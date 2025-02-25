Legacy on Ice figure skating benefit: How to watch and donate, skater lineup
Legacy on Ice, a figure skating event to support the families and loved ones affected by the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash, takes place Sunday in Washington, D.C.
The two-hour program at Capital One Arena includes performances from current and retired champion skaters and “will weave in storytelling as a poignant tribute to the history of figure skating in the United States,” according to U.S. Figure Skating. “Additionally, the first responders, the fallen and their families will be acknowledged in tributes of remembrance.”
Peacock will air Legacy on Ice on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. ET. An encore broadcast airs on NBC on March 30 at 1 p.m. ET.
The event will honor the 67 lives lost, including 28 members of the U.S. figure skating community. Proceeds will benefit victims’ families and first responders. Donations can be made at www.LegacyOnIce.com.
The current lineup of Legacy on Ice figure skating cast members (subject to change):
Jeremy Abbott
Sofia Bezkorovainaya
Brian Boitano
Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville
Jason Brown
Ashley Cain
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko
Kitty and Peter Carruthers
Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov
Nathan Chen
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
Richard Dwyer
Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov
Sarah Everhardt
Peggy Fleming
Amber Glenn
Gracie Gold
Scott Hamilton
Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea
Nancy Kerrigan
Ilia Kulik
Isabeau Levito
Alysa Liu
Jimmy Ma
Ilia Malinin
Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman
Yebin Mok
Camden Pulkinen
Andrew Torgashev
Michael Weiss
Johnny Weir
Paul Wylie
Kristi Yamaguchi