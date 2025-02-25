 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Sandy Alcantara returns, Chase Dollander impresses
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kevin Huerter heating up in Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_pft_allenmvp_250225.jpg
McDermott: Allen has ‘closed any perceived gaps’
nbc_bte_iga_250224.jpg
Swiatek’s odds to win French Open are ‘insane’
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250224.jpg
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Sandy Alcantara returns, Chase Dollander impresses
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kevin Huerter heating up in Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_pft_allenmvp_250225.jpg
McDermott: Allen has ‘closed any perceived gaps’
nbc_bte_iga_250224.jpg
Swiatek’s odds to win French Open are ‘insane’
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250224.jpg
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Legacy on Ice figure skating benefit: How to watch and donate, skater lineup

  
Published February 25, 2025 07:26 AM

Legacy on Ice, a figure skating event to support the families and loved ones affected by the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash, takes place Sunday in Washington, D.C.

The two-hour program at Capital One Arena includes performances from current and retired champion skaters and “will weave in storytelling as a poignant tribute to the history of figure skating in the United States,” according to U.S. Figure Skating. “Additionally, the first responders, the fallen and their families will be acknowledged in tributes of remembrance.”

Peacock will air Legacy on Ice on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. ET. An encore broadcast airs on NBC on March 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

The event will honor the 67 lives lost, including 28 members of the U.S. figure skating community. Proceeds will benefit victims’ families and first responders. Donations can be made at www.LegacyOnIce.com.

The current lineup of Legacy on Ice figure skating cast members (subject to change):

Jeremy Abbott
Sofia Bezkorovainaya
Brian Boitano
Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville
Jason Brown
Ashley Cain
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko
Kitty and Peter Carruthers
Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov
Nathan Chen
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
Richard Dwyer
Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov
Sarah Everhardt
Peggy Fleming
Amber Glenn
Gracie Gold
Scott Hamilton
Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea
Nancy Kerrigan
Ilia Kulik
Isabeau Levito
Alysa Liu
Jimmy Ma
Ilia Malinin
Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman
Yebin Mok
Camden Pulkinen
Andrew Torgashev
Michael Weiss
Johnny Weir
Paul Wylie
Kristi Yamaguchi

Skating Club Of Boston Mourns The Loss Of Members In American Airlines Crash
Remembering 28 U.S. figure skating community members who died on flight 5342
The 28 U.S. figure skating community members who died included athletes, parents and coaches across five clubs.