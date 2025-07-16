 Skip navigation
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky
Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky
Angel Reese
Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky
Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky
Angel Reese
Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier

Watch Now

HLs: U.S. men's water polo throttles Singapore

July 16, 2025 09:35 AM
The U.S. men's water polo team made light work of its final match in Group C, downing Singapore 26-6 to remain unbeaten in the preliminary round.

oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in Game 2
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
oly_wpm_worlds_usacan_250712.jpg
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at worlds
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_nuguseintv.jpg
55
Nuguse ‘left it all out there’ in Bowerman Mile
oly_atw100_prefontaine_shacarriintv.jpg
01:08
Richardson: Prefontaine ‘a stepping stone’
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_250705.jpg
08:32
Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1500m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_thompsonintv.jpg
01:01
Thompson on 100m win: ‘Bit by bit, we’re working’
oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
oly_atm400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:35
Hudson-Smith wins Prefontaine Classic men’s 400m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:50
Thompson dominates Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m
oly_atm400h_prefontaine_250705.jpg
03:18
dos Santos wins Prefontaine Classic 400m hurdles
KLWorlds.jpg
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
LMFly.jpg
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
oly_cumen_chasinggold_korecoryfeature.jpg
03:26
Duluth is unofficial curling capital of America
nbc_bwoa_1yearcomp_250626.jpg
01:59
Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa
oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250716.jpg
01:28
Healy ‘lost a few years’ off his life in Stage 11
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250716.jpg
02:53
Simmons: ‘With these guys, you don’t not ride’
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
03:11
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
finishstageeleven.jpg
08:20
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarcrash_250716.jpg
02:11
Pogačar crashes during Stage 11 of Tour de France
kelsey.jpg
01:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_bte_theopenmisscut_250716.jpg
01:55
Smith could have ‘huge problems’ at The Open
bryson_mpx.jpg
04:15
Biggest questions going into The Open first round
tiger_site.jpg
04:40
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win
nbc_cyc_tdfsteveparents_250716.jpg
01:01
Healy’s parents travel to see son in yellow jersey
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250716.jpg
01:02
Milan sprints past Girmay during Tour de France
darbon_site.jpg
07:25
Should and will Trump Turnberry host future Open?