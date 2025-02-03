Remembering 28 U.S. figure skating community members who died on flight 5342

The U.S. figure skating community lost 28 members in the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday.

Athletes, coaches and family members were returning home from a national development camp for promising youth skaters held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

“They were incredible athletes, caring and supportive family members, and coaches who worked tirelessly for their athletes,” U.S. Figure Skating interim CEO Samuel Auxier said.

U.S. Figure Skating has been providing counseling services and established the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund to aid directly impacted families. GoFundMe has verified fundraising pages here for families affected by the flight 5342 crash, including for some of the figure skating community members.

A community vigil will be held Monday at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs at 7 p.m. local time. On March 2, U.S. Figure Skating and the Washington Capitals will hold a tribute at Capital One Arena in D.C. with all proceeds going to the fund.

“During the coming days and months, there will be many tributes to honor the victims,” Auxier said. “Our partner skating clubs, many of whom lost athletes who graced their ice, will be holding tributes and moments of silence.”

U.S. Figure Skating posted tribute pages for each club that lost members.

Honoring those we tragically lost. See below for tributes to our beloved club members. 🖤



ION FSC: https://t.co/UzVviMzAfJ

The SC of Boston: https://t.co/S1rDUZ0QLa

SC of Northern Virginia: https://t.co/6bZ5htFQ0Y

University of Delaware FSC: https://t.co/XfgjLlwHnP

Washington… pic.twitter.com/NtZgm3ImMB — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) February 3, 2025

The Skating Club of Boston

Jinna Han, 13, and Spencer Lane, 16, skated at The Skating Club of Boston, where Evgenia Shishkova, 52, and Vadim Naumov, 55, were coaches. Han’s mother, Jin Hee Han, and Lane’s mother, Christine Lane, also died in the crash.

“Skating is a very close and tight-knit community,” The Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe said last Thursday. “These kids and their parents, they’re here at our facility in Norwood six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond, and I think for all of us, we have lost family.”

Zeghibe said the Han family had been with the club for at least four years.

“We watched Jinna just grow up here from just a tiny little tyke,” Zeghibe said. “A great performer, a great competitor and off the ice a great kid.”

Douglas Lane, Spencer’s father and Christine’s husband, provided a statement to the CBS affiliate in Barrington, Rhode Island:

“Our family is devastated by the loss of Christine and Spencer. Christine exuded creativity throughout her life, using her formal graphic design training as a jumping-off point for seemingly endless creative pursuits across areas such as photography, quilting, knitting, and more. She brought even greater passion to her role as a mother to Spencer and his brother Milo. She was also a lover of animals, and we lost track of how many dogs she helped place in loving adoptive homes.

“Spencer can only be described as a force of nature. You simply could not stop him if he decided he wanted to do something. There is no better example of this than his remarkable skating journey, which we are heartbroken to see end too soon. He truly loved it, and his ascent from basic Learn to Skate classes to U.S. Figure Skating’s National Development Team in just a few short years was unprecedented. We are so grateful that his last week was filled with joy and surrounded by his beloved Skating Club of Boston and the U.S. Figure Skating family.

“We are also hurting so much from the loss of Spencer’s talented and kind coaches, Genia and Vadim, and all of the wonderful friends Christine and Spencer were sharing their journey with.”

Shishkova and Naumov won the 1994 World Championships pairs’ title competing for Russia, then married in 1995. They joined The Skating Club of Boston as coaches in 2017 after previously coaching in Connecticut. Their son, Maxim, is currently an elite skater who placed fourth at the U.S. Championships last month.

Zeghibe said Shishkova and Naumov were tough but had a great sense of humor.

“They were so kind, but they had high standards, and the combination really worked with their kids because they felt the support, but they also knew where the bar was,” he said.

Watch Jinna Han’s short program from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Watch Spencer Lane’s free skate from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Washington Figure Skating Club

Everly Livingston, 14, and her sister Alydia Livingston, 11, and Franco Aparicio, 14, trained with the Washington (D.C.) Figure Skating Club, where Inna Volyanskaya coached.

The Livingstons’ parents, Donna Livingston and Peter Livingston, and Aparicio’s father, Luciano Aparicio, also died in the crash.

The Livingston sisters shared their passion for skating on a social media account titled, “Ice_Skating_Sisters.”

The Livingstons were “a loving family who dedicated their lives to their girls and ice skating,” Liz Abercrombie, whose son had recently formed an ice dance couple with Alydia, told NBC News.

Franco Aparicio was “a gracious, hard-working skater whose smile would light up the ice and who pursued excellence in everything he did,” according to U.S. Figure Skating. “Franco was an athlete making his way up the ranks.”

Volyanskaya, a former pairs’ skater for the Soviet Union, coached Everly Livingston and Franco Aparicio among many other Washington Figure Skating Club members.

“Even to people who weren’t her skaters, she was kind to everybody,” Cyrianne McReynolds, a student of Volyanskaya’s, told the Washington Post. “She would just say ‘hi’ in the morning. She would give you a hug or a little high-five or something.”

Watch Franco Aparicio’s short program from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Watch Everly Livingston’s free skate from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Skating Club of Northern Virginia

Brielle Beyer, 12, Cory Haynos, 16, and Edward Zhou, 16, were from the Skating Club of Northern Virginia.

Beyer’s mother, Justyna Beyer, and Haynos’ mother and father and Zhou’s parents, Yu Zhou and Kaiyan Mo, also died in the crash.

Skating came naturally to Brielle Beyer, who was born into a family that loved being on the ice. She choreographed her own program for a holiday show, which was shared by Andy Beyer, Brielle’s father and Justyna’s husband.

“She could light up a room,” Andy Beyer told NBC Washington. “She just had a passion for every moment of life.”

U.S. Figure Skating described Haynos as “a skater with limitless potential” who on the final day of the development camp landed a clean triple Axel, which he had been working toward for months.

Edward Zhou “had a fearless attitude and was always eager to try new things with a smile on his face. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his fellow skaters,” according to U.S. Figure Skating.

“He would always talk to everybody and sometimes I had to remind him on the ice, ‘Edward, you have to practice,’” coach Kalle Strid said, according to ESPN.com. “Because it was very important for him to practice, but he got distracted (because) he wanted to talk to everybody.”

Watch Brielle Beyer’s free skate from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Watch Cory Haynos’ free skate from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Watch Edward Zhou’s free skate from November’s Eastern Sectionals

University of Delaware Figure Skating Club

Angela Yang, 11, and Sean Kay, 11, skated with the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, where Alexandr “Sasha” Kirsanov, 46, coached.

Angela Yang’s mother, Zheheng (Lily) Li, and Sean Kay’s mother, Julia Kay, also died in the crash.

Angela Yang started out on in solo ice dance, and Sean Kay followed his sister into the sport before Yang and Kay formed an ice dance couple. They were coached by Kirsanov and his wife, Natalia Gudin.

“All the judges were so proud, and they had such a big future,” Gudin said, according to the Delaware News Journal.

Kirsanov, a former competitive ice dancer, was “a mentor, a friend, and a light in the skating world,” University of Delaware Figure Skating Club President Melissa Maldonado said.

“His passion for this sport was contagious, and his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering belief in his skaters helped so many of us grow both on and off the ice,” Maldonado said.

Watch Angela Yang and Sean Kay’s free dance from November’s Midwestern Sectionals

ION Figure Skating Club

Olivia Eve Ter, 12, skated at the ION Figure Skating Club in Virginia. Her mother, Olesya Taylor, also died in the crash.

Olivia Eve Ter was described by U.S. Figure Skating as cheerful with an infectious laugh, plus enjoyed playing pranks and ballet.

“It would always be so nice to me when (Olivia) would come back from all of her practicing, and she would be like, ‘Oh my god, I landed a triple (jump),’ or, ‘Oh my god, I did this and this,’ and I always felt so happy that I could share her passion,” sister Valerie Ter told NBC Washington.

Of her mom, Valerie said, “She always put other people in front of her needs. She always would help me and my sister with anything we ever needed.”

Watch Olivia Eve Ter’s free skate from November’s Eastern Sectionals

Those who died will be honored at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston in March, International Skating Union President Jae Youl Kim told The Associated Press last week.

“Those whom we lost dedicated their lives to perfecting the sport of figure skating, many with the goal of one day becoming Olympians,” U.S. Figure Skating’s Auxier said. “We will never forget them. May their passion and excellence inspire us and give us strength in the days ahead. For now, our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we stand with their families and friends as we grieve this unspeakable loss.”