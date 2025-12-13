Oscar Cluff scores 22, Braden Smith reaches new milestone as No. 6 Purdue beats Marquette 79-59

INDIANAPOLIS — Oscar Cluff made all nine of his shots and finished with a season-high 22 points, and Braden Smith reached another milestone with 10 more assists Saturday to lead No. 6 Purdue past Marquette 79-59.

It took Smith only 12 seconds to find Fletcher Loyer for a 3-pointer to become the second Division I men’s basketball player to join the 1,500-point, 850-assist, 550-rebound club. D.J. Cooper was the first to do it during his career at Ohio from 2009-13.

Smith had seven points and five rebounds to increase his career numbers to 1,515 points, 859 assists and 759 rebounds. Cluff had 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Loyer scored 15 points.

The Boilermakers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight since an embarrassing 23-point home loss to then-No. 10 Iowa State last weekend.

Royce Parham had 19 points to lead Marquette (5-6), which lost for the second straight Saturday by 20 points. Chase Ross added 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who shot only 8% from the field and were a dismal 8 of 31 from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers took control with a 12-0 run that gave them a 21-8 lead midway through the first half and then pulled away late in the half by scoring nine straight points to open up a 37-19 lead.

Cluff helped put it away when he scored 13 consecutive points for Purdue early in the second half, a stretch then ended with the Boilermakers leading 53-29.

Up next

Marquette: Opens Big East play by hosting Georgetown on Wednesday.

Purdue: Has a week-long break before welcoming No. 21 Auburn to Indianapolis next Saturday.