Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years

Lindsey Vonn competed in two lower-level downhills in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Saturday, using her first races since February 2019 as a training opportunity.

Vonn, who on Nov. 14 announced she was rejoining the U.S. ski team, finished 24th and 27th as the 39th starter in fields of 43.

She was 1.44 seconds and 1.53 seconds behind Austrian winners Mirjam Puchner and Cornelia Huetter, respectively.

“Happy to be able to take another step this weekend!” was posted on Vonn’s social media on Friday. “Technically tomorrow will be my first race but I’m using it as a training opportunity to keep on building. 📈 100% will come in time but not tomorrow. It’s been 6 years since I last raced so I still have a lot of equipment to test, finding my groove and really getting into racing form. I am having a lot of fun and want to keep on doing so!”

This weekend’s races are on the FIS level — below the top-level World Cup — but many World Cup-caliber skiers are taking part in preparation for next weekend’s World Cup stop in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Vonn, 40, must first compete at a lower level to become eligible to return to the World Cup. Her schedule beyond this weekend has not been announced.

Before returning to train with the U.S. team in Copper Mountain, Vonn separately trained in New Zealand and Austria.

Vonn won the 2010 Olympic downhill gold medal, four World Cup overall titles and 82 individual races on the World Cup in an 18-year career before retiring in 2019 due to the physical toll ski racing injuries took on her body.

She returned this year after undergoing partial right knee replacement surgery in April.