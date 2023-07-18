 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 16
Jonas Vingegaard distances Tadej Pogacar in Tour de France time trial
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. moves to No. 1 in NASCAR Power Rankings
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pst_transferneedswork_230718.jpg
Man Utd, City need to do more in transfer market
nbc_golf_lfto_scottieschefflerpresser_230718.jpg
Scheffler focusing on process rather than results
nbc_golf_lfto_rexlavhit_230718.jpg
Rahm issues ‘supportive’ words on PGA-PIF merger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 16
Jonas Vingegaard distances Tadej Pogacar in Tour de France time trial
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. moves to No. 1 in NASCAR Power Rankings
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pst_transferneedswork_230718.jpg
Man Utd, City need to do more in transfer market
nbc_golf_lfto_scottieschefflerpresser_230718.jpg
Scheffler focusing on process rather than results
nbc_golf_lfto_rexlavhit_230718.jpg
Rahm issues ‘supportive’ words on PGA-PIF merger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malaika Mihambo, Olympic and world long jump champ, to miss world championships

  
Published July 18, 2023 12:02 PM
Malaika Mihambo

FILED - 09 July 2023, Hesse, Kassel: Athletics: German Championships at the Auestadion. Long jump, final, women. Malaika Mihambo is sitting with ice on the ground. The Olympic long jump champion ends her season prematurely due to an injury and will not be able to defend her title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The reason is a “small muscle fiber tear in the thigh,” her management announced Tuesday. Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa (Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Malaika Mihambo, the Olympic and world gold medalist in the long jump, will miss next month’s world championships due to injury.

Mihambo, 29, suffered a small thigh muscle tear at her national championships earlier this month, according to the German track and field federation.

Mihambo and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas are the only track and field athletes to win the last three consecutive individual global titles outright — 2019 Worlds, Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Worlds.

Mihambo is tied for sixth in the world this year by best jump. Jamaican Ackelia Smith, a rising University of Texas junior, is the world No. 1 by one centimeter over American Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Of Jamaica’s 37 world championships gold medals, two have come in field events.