Marco Odermatt takes historic season to U.S., live on NBC Sports

Swiss Marco Odermatt can clinch a third consecutive World Cup overall title and climb the list of Alpine skiing’s greatest seasons, live on NBC Sports over the next two weekends.

Fresh off a new commercial with countryman Roger Federer, Odermatt visits Palisades Tahoe, California, and Aspen, Colorado, which hosts World Cup giant slaloms and slaloms.

The broadcast schedule:



Day Time (ET) Event Platform Sat., Feb. 24 1 p.m. Giant Slalom (Run 1) CNBC, Peacock 4 p.m. Giant Slalom (Run 2) CNBC, Peacock Sun., Feb. 25 3 p.m.* Slalom (Run 1) CNBC, Peacock 4 p.m. Slalom (Run 2) CNBC, Peacock Fri., March 1 12 p.m. Giant Slalom (Run 1) Skiandsnowboard.live 3 p.m. Giant Slalom (Run 2) Skiandsnowboard.live Sat., March 2 12 p.m. Giant Slalom (Run 1) CNBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Giant Slalom (Run 2) CNBC, Peacock Sun., March 3 11 a.m. Slalom (Run 1) CNBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Slalom (Run 2) NBC, Peacock

*Delayed broadcast.

**All NBC and CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Odermatt, 26, has a circuit-leading 10 wins and 17 podiums this season. He has accumulated 1,602 points based on all of his results, which is more than double the next-best skier.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who ranked second behind Odermatt the last two seasons, had a season-ending race crash Jan. 13.

Odermatt has been so dominant that he can mathematically clinch the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing that crown’s the world’s best all-around Alpine skier, with as many as 10 races left in the 38-race season.

Odermatt can do it in Saturday’s giant slalom with a win and if Austrian Manuel Feller finishes no better than eighth.

Odermatt has won all six GS races so far this season. If he wins the last five, he will become the first male or female skier to win every race in one primary discipline in 35 years. He is ranked No. 1 in GS, downhill and super-G.

There are seven races left this season in those three disciplines alone. If Odermatt wins all of them, he will tie Mikaela Shiffrin’s single-season wins record for men or women. If Odermatt wins four of those seven races, he will break the men’s single-season record.

Then there are the points. Last season, Odermatt broke Austrian Hermann Maier’s men’s single-season points record by accumulating 2,042. Odermatt is on pace to crush that this year and can approach — but likely not overtake — Slovenian Tina Maze’s record for men or women from 2013 (2,414 points).

Maze also owns the margin of victory record for a World Cup overall — 1,313 points. Odermatt is currently leading the men’s standings by 918 points, making that record a possibility. The men’s margin record of 743, set by Maier in 2000, is very likely to fall.