Mikaela Shiffrin eyes 90th World Cup win in Killington; broadcast schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin, already the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record holder, can reach another milestone this weekend at the lone women’s World Cup stop on U.S. soil in Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin eyes a 90th career World Cup victory in Saturday’s giant slalom — which she has never won in Killington — or Sunday’s slalom — which she has won five times in six tries in Killington.

Live coverage airs on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) and Sunday (12:30 p.m.) of the second runs.

Last season, Shiffrin broke Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 Alpine skiing World Cup wins. She won a circuit-leading 14 times in 2022-23 to reach 88 career victories.

She then won her most recent race, a slalom in Levi, Finland, two weeks ago, after Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia straddled a gate en route to what would have been a sure victory.

Shiffrin prevailed two weeks after suffering a bone bruise on her left tibial plateau in a training crash. She visited a hospital and missed a significant amount of practice.

Shiffrin ranks fourth in career individual World Cup wins across all Winter Olympic sports behind three retired legends: Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen (114 wins), German speed skater Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98) and Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen (96, including one in cross-country skiing).