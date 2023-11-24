 Skip navigation
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
After eagle-birdie finish, Korda beats Ko in playoff at LPGA Drive On
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
Three-putt bogey, Nelly deny Lydia her final Hall-of-Fame point
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
What NFL playoff games are on today: AFC, NFC Championship Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_driveonrd4_240128.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_kointv_240128.jpg
Ko glad to contend once again despite playoff loss
nbc_golf_lpga_kordaintv_240128.jpg
Korda: 'Gave myself a chance' to win LPGA Drive On

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mikaela Shiffrin eyes 90th World Cup win in Killington; broadcast schedule

  
Published November 24, 2023 07:24 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin, already the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record holder, can reach another milestone this weekend at the lone women’s World Cup stop on U.S. soil in Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin eyes a 90th career World Cup victory in Saturday’s giant slalom — which she has never won in Killington — or Sunday’s slalom — which she has won five times in six tries in Killington.

Live coverage airs on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock on Saturday (1 p.m. ET) and Sunday (12:30 p.m.) of the second runs.

Last season, Shiffrin broke Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 Alpine skiing World Cup wins. She won a circuit-leading 14 times in 2022-23 to reach 88 career victories.

She then won her most recent race, a slalom in Levi, Finland, two weeks ago, after Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia straddled a gate en route to what would have been a sure victory.

Shiffrin prevailed two weeks after suffering a bone bruise on her left tibial plateau in a training crash. She visited a hospital and missed a significant amount of practice.

Shiffrin ranks fourth in career individual World Cup wins across all Winter Olympic sports behind three retired legends: Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen (114 wins), German speed skater Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98) and Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen (96, including one in cross-country skiing).