 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Zheng takes big lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur despite gusting winds
Maybank Championship - Round Three
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Zheng takes big lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur despite gusting winds
Maybank Championship - Round Three
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says

  
Published October 28, 2023 07:44 AM
Olympic Baseball

USA’s team manager Mike Scioscia (C) watches the game during the second inning of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games baseball gold medal game between USA and Japan at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on August 7, 2021. (Photo by KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says pausing the regular season for MLB players to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics would be difficult.

“Everyone appreciates the challenges associated with major league players playing in a tournament that is in the middle of our season,” Manfred said before Friday’s World Series opener. “We’re an everyday game. We’re kind of big on the integrity of that regular season. It’s an important thing for us.”

Baseball returns to the Olympic program in 2028 after previously being contested as a medal sport from 1992 through 2008 and again in Tokyo.

Under recent reforms, an Olympic host can propose adding new sports strictly for their edition of the Games. LA 2028 proposed several sports, including baseball for men and softball for women. All were approved by the IOC, but so far none are on the Olympic program beyond 2028.

In Tokyo, only players not on 26-man active MLB rosters and injured lists were eligible, and many clubs blocked top eligible prospects from heading to the tournament in Japan. Japan’s pro league did allow its players to participate, and Japan beat the U.S. in the gold medal game.

Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the Los Angeles Games organizers, also owns an agency that represents dozens of MLB players.

“Casey Wasserman has been supportive of getting baseball back in the Olympics, which we appreciate,” Manfred said. “We think it’s a great thing and we will continue to listen as to whether there’s some arrangement that could be worked out — I’m not saying one word about major league players — some arrangement that could be worked out to make it the best possible tournament.”