Australia soccer star Sam Kerr ruptures ACL six months before Olympics

Sam Kerr ruptured an ACL at a Chelsea training camp, six months before the Olympics, and will miss at least four months of competition, according to Australia’s soccer federation.

In its press release, Chelsea did not specify the severity of the ACL injury nor say how long she will be sidelined.

“Sam will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the club’s medical team,” according to Chelsea.

Australia’s federation said Kerr will miss the rest of the club season, which runs to May 18, plus Australia’s Olympic qualifying series with Uzbekistan next month.

Kerr led Australia to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring six goals.

Australia also was fourth at last summer’s World Cup, which it co-hosted with New Zealand. Kerr didn’t play in the group stage due to a calf injury. She returned for the knockout rounds.

In 2021, Kerr was runner-up to Spain’s Alexia Putellas for FIFA Player of the Year.