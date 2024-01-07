 Skip navigation
Australia soccer star Sam Kerr ruptures ACL six months before Olympics

  
Published January 7, 2024 01:28 PM
Sam Kerr

Samantha May Kerr of Australia and Chelsea celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sam Kerr ruptured an ACL at a Chelsea training camp, six months before the Olympics, and will miss at least four months of competition, according to Australia’s soccer federation.

In its press release, Chelsea did not specify the severity of the ACL injury nor say how long she will be sidelined.

“Sam will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the club’s medical team,” according to Chelsea.

Australia’s federation said Kerr will miss the rest of the club season, which runs to May 18, plus Australia’s Olympic qualifying series with Uzbekistan next month.

Kerr led Australia to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring six goals.

Australia also was fourth at last summer’s World Cup, which it co-hosted with New Zealand. Kerr didn’t play in the group stage due to a calf injury. She returned for the knockout rounds.

In 2021, Kerr was runner-up to Spain’s Alexia Putellas for FIFA Player of the Year.