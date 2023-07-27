Ukraine eases policy for athletes to compete against ‘neutral’ Russians

Ukraine’s government gave the OK for its athletes to compete in Olympic qualifiers against individual athletes from Russia and Belarus who are participating in a neutral capacity.

The previous policy, from March 31, recommended not competing against Russians and Belarusians in any capacity.

That led to Ukrainian athletes not competing at world championships where athletes from Russia and Belarus were admitted as neutrals. However, Ukrainians and neutral athletes from Russia have faced each other in at least one other sport, tennis, where the Olympic qualifying window began in June.

A government document posted Wednesday added the neutral language as an exception.

It is not known if Ukraine’s policy will extend to the Paris Olympics, where athletes from Russia and Belarus who qualify could be allowed to compete without national representation.

In March, the IOC updated its recommendations to international sports federations regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes, advising that they can return to competitions outside of the Olympics as neutral athletes in individual events only and only if they do not actively support the war in Ukraine. That policy was cited in Wednesday’s document.

Ukraine’s policy change came hours before fencer Olga Kharlan, one of Ukraine’s most decorated athletes with four Olympic medals and 15 world championships medals, was scheduled to face Anna Smirnova, a neutral athlete from Russia, in the first round of the world championships in Milan, Italy.

Kharlan won the bout 15-7. Afterward, Smirnova reached for a handshake, as is customary in the sport. Kharlan kept her distance from Smirnova using her sabre sword. Smirnova then spent about 50 minutes on the strip, half of it sitting in a chair, while at times speaking with at least three different officials. It delayed competition.

Kharlan was later given a “black card” by officials, eliminating her from the rest of the individual competition.

After Ukraine’s previous policy was announced in March, Kharlan said, “As a Ukrainian citizen, it’s tough to even imagine how to stand next to [Russians], to know that they’re supporting or they’re in silence and we haven’t heard any word from them or we know that they represent army that’s shelling Ukraine every day.”

At worlds, fencers from Ukraine and Russia were drawn to face each other in the first round in the only two possible instances out of the six individual main draw competitions with fields of 64.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian epee fencer Ihor Reizlin handed Vadim Anokhin from Russia a walkover victory, producing a medical certificate for his absence, according to Agence France-Presse.

NBC Sports’ Charlotte Edmonds contributed reporting from Milan.