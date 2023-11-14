Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser among World Athletics Athlete of the Year finalists

Americans Noah Lyles and Ryan Crouser are among five finalists for World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.

Lyles, who swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at August’s world championships, and Crouser, who repeated as world shot put champion and broke his world record in 2023, are bidding to become the first American man to win the award since decathlete Ashton Eaton in 2015.

Out of 11 nominees announced last month, the other men’s finalists are javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra of India, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and marathoner Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya.

Chopra and Duplantis both won worlds. Duplantis and Kiptum broke the world record in their events in 2023.

The women’s finalists were announced Monday: marathoner Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia (world record), 400m hurdler Femke Bol of the Netherlands (world champion), sprinter Shericka Jackson of Jamaica (world 200m champion), distance runner Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (two world titles, three world records in 2023) and triple jumper Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela (world champion).

World 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson was the lone American of the 11 women’s nominees.

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the award last season and ended this season early due to a minor knee issue, missing worlds.

Finalists were determined by a three-way voting process: World Athletics Council vote (50%), World Athletics family vote (25%) and public vote through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube (25%).

Winners will be announced Dec. 11 as part of the World Athletics Awards.