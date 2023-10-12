 Skip navigation
World Athletics announces Male Athlete of the Year nominees

  
Published October 12, 2023 08:27 AM
Ryan Crouser

Budapest , Hungary - 19 August 2023; Ryan Crouser of USA competes in the men’s shot put during day one of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sportsfile via Getty Images

Americans Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles are among 11 nominees for World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.

Crouser, who this year threw the two farthest shot puts in history, and Lyles, who swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the world championships, bid to become the first American man to win the award since decathlete Ashton Eaton in 2015.

Other nominees include Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who won the award two of the last three years. Duplantis upped his world record by one centimeter twice this year, once indoors and once outdoors.

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum broke the men’s marathon world record in running 2 hours, 35 seconds in Chicago this past Sunday.

The rest of the nominees are javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra of India, Moroccan steeplechaser Soufiane El Bakkali, Norwegians Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m/5000m), Canadian decathlete Pierce LePage, Spanish race walker Alvaro Martin and Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou.

From here, a three-way voting process determines five finalists: World Athletics Council vote (50%), World Athletics family vote (25%) and public vote through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube (25%).

Voting closes at midnight Oct. 28. World Athletics plans to announce women’s and men’s finalists Nov. 13-14. The women’s nominees were announced Wednesday.

Winners will be announced Dec. 11.