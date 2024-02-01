 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Churchill Downs moves Kentucky Derby post draw ahead one week before historic 150th running on May 4
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
McIlroy penalized two shots for bad drop during Round 1
Formula One: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_240201.jpg
Mainoo becomes Manchester United’s hero v. Wolves
nbc_golf_rory2strokeincident_240201.jpg
Rory docked two strokes for illegal drop on No. 7
nbc_pl_wolmu_240201.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 22

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Churchill Downs moves Kentucky Derby post draw ahead one week before historic 150th running on May 4
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
McIlroy penalized two shots for bad drop during Round 1
Formula One: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_240201.jpg
Mainoo becomes Manchester United’s hero v. Wolves
nbc_golf_rory2strokeincident_240201.jpg
Rory docked two strokes for illegal drop on No. 7
nbc_pl_wolmu_240201.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 22

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. tops Youth Olympics total medal standings for the first time

  
Published February 1, 2024 05:44 PM

The U.S. won the most medals of any nation at the Youth Olympics for the first time.

The U.S. won 21 medals, including five golds, at the Youth Winter Games that ended Thursday in Gangwon, South Korea, using many venues from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Germany finished second with 20 total medals. Italy had the most golds with 11.

Americans won gold in men’s hockey, short track speed skating (Sean Shuai), ski slopestyle (Henry Townshend) and dual moguls (Elizabeth Lemley, plus the mixed-gender team of Lemley and Porter Huff).

The Youth Olympics — for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 — debuted with a first Summer Games in 2010.

Like the Olympics, the Youth Games are held in even years, alternating between Summer Games and Winter Games.

There have been seven editions combined. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the IOC announced the 2022 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, were postponed to 2026.

They will be the first Olympics — traditional or Youth — to be held in Africa.