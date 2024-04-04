“MAKING TEAM USA PRESENTED BY XFINITY” – NBCUNIVERSAL TO PRESENT RECORD-SETTING U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS COVERAGE AS AMERICA’S TOP ATHLETES VIE TO REPRESENT TEAM USA IN PARIS

“All the drama we love about the Olympics begins with Making Team USA, when our nation’s best athletes vie to make the most competitive team in the world. In some events, it’s harder to qualify for the U.S. team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics themselves.” – Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production

Extensive Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials Ahead of Paris Olympics: Over 200 Hours of Live Programming Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network; Record 14 Nights of Primetime and 45 Hours on NBC; All Events Stream Live on Peacock

U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming, Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Diving to be Presented in June Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network; Wrestling, Rowing, and Canoe to be Presented in April Across Peacock and USA Network

U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for Rowing, Swimming and Track & Field to be Presented Across Peacock and CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 4, 2024 – The road to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for the United States’ best and brightest athletes starts here: NBCUniversal will present comprehensive coverage of Making Team USA Presented by Xfinity -- the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials -- this spring and summer. NBCU is presenting over 200 hours of coverage, including more than 35 hours in primetime on NBC in the lead up to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris, France, which take place July 26-Aug. 11.

Team USA is arguably the hardest Olympic team to make and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of the athletes involved, representing the culmination of decades of training and preparation. NBCU’s Making Team USA coverage strives not only to capture the athletic performances at the Trials but to also include athlete-led storytelling and behind-the-scenes content to fully present the experience of qualifying for the Olympics.

“All the drama we love about the Olympics begins with Making Team USA, when our nation’s best athletes vie to make the most competitive team in the world. In some events, it’s harder to qualify for the U.S. team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics themselves,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production. “Earning a place on Team USA is a lifelong dream for these athletes and most of them get only one opportunity to do so, which is what makes the competition so fierce and the drama so compelling. But the reward for all the hard work is sweet -- once you make Team USA, you’re an Olympian for life.”

“The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials offer some of the best competition anywhere in the world - a testament to the excellence and depth of the athlete pool striving to represent Team USA in Paris this summer,” said Rocky Harris, USOPC chief of sport and athlete services. “We are looking forward to the Paris Games – opening just a little more than 100 days from now – but first we join fans around the country in celebrating the awesome effort of athletes giving their all to make Team USA.”

NBCU’s April coverage consists of wrestling, rowing, and canoe/kayaking while June covers swimming, diving, track & field, and gymnastics, including 14 nights in primetime on NBC . Some of the most anticipated stories and athletes for the June events leading into Paris include:









Swimming : Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky , who could tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (8); seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel , who earned five in Tokyo; 14-time world medalist Kate Douglass ; and six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy . Coverage runs from June 15-23 and includes nine nights of primetime coverage on NBC.













Gymnastics : The most decorated gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles looks to make her third U.S. Olympic Team in hopes of becoming the first woman to win two Olympic all-around titles since Czechoslovakia’s Věra Čáslavská in 1964 and 1968. Like Ledecky, Biles has the chance to tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (8). She likely won’t be the only gold medalist on hand in Minneapolis; three-time Tokyo Olympic medalist and defending Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee seeks her second Olympic berth and a chance to match Čáslavská’s feat, and 2012 gold medalist Gabby Douglas looks to make the field in Minneapolis as well. Other top women are Tokyo Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey ; Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles ; six-time world medalist Shilese Jones ; and four-time world medalist Leanne Wong . The U.S. men feature the most talent in a generation, including individual 2023 World Championship medalists Fred Richard and Khoi Young , and past world medalists and Tokyo Olympians Brody Malone and Yul Moldauer . Live coverage takes place June 27-30 and culminates with the women’s final live in primetime on NBC.













Track & Field : Six-time world champion Noah Lyles , coming off a 2023 World Championship performance that saw him become the first athlete since Usain Bolt to win the men’s 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay; defending Olympic women’s 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ; reigning women’s 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson , looking to make her Olympic debut; and two-time defending Olympic men’s shot put gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Crouser , aiming to become the first athlete to win three consecutive shot put gold medals. Track & field coverage runs from June 21-24 and June 27-30, featuring eight nights of primetime on NBC.













Diving : Tokyo Olympic synchronized 10m platform silver medalist Jessica Parratto , aiming for her third Olympic appearance; Tokyo Olympic synchronized 3m springboard silver medalist Andrew Capobianco ; and Tokyo Olympian Tyler Downs are all expected to compete. Coverage will take place June 17-23, and includes live coverage of the men’s and women’s springboard and platform finals on NBC.



As presenting sponsor, Xfinity will partner with NBCUniversal to shine a light on the journeys of these remarkable athletes across its connectivity and entertainment platforms. Xfinity is also rolling out its Xfinity Athlete Connections program, which will provide a “connections credit” to each athlete who qualifies for the 2024 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams to help them remain connected while pursuing their dreams this summer.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be nothing short of extraordinary. As a proud partner of Team USA, we’re honored to spotlight the incredible athletes on their path to Making Team USA,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Brand Partnerships & Amplification, Xfinity. “And, our Xfinity Athlete Connections program will keep Team USA athletes connected to what matters most during their pursuit of Olympic and Paralympic gold.”

NBCU has already presented U.S. Olympic Team Trials coverage of Boxing, the Marathon, and Table Tennis.

All Olympic and Paralympic Trials coverage streams via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.



ROWING

Live coverage of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials – Rowing from Sarasota, Fla., will be presented live on Peacock from April 6-7, with both windows beginning at 8 a.m. ET. While some boats have already qualified for the Paris Olympics -- such as the women’s single scull, women’s pair, and men’s pair -- the men’s single sculls, men’s double sculls, men’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, and women’s quadruple sculls will all be contested in Sarasota with the chance to earn their right to represent the U.S. in Paris.

Date Coverage Network Time Sat., April 6 Semifinals Peacock 8 a.m. Sun., April 7 Finals Peacock 8 a.m.

CANOE

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe will be held from Montgomery, Ala., and presented on Peacock on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, with both windows starting at 10 a.m. ET, and from Oklahoma City, Okla., on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27. Live coverage will go from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday presenting two different live windows (10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m. ET).

Both Trials events in Montgomery and Oklahoma City will include canoe slalom, with the latter also including kayak cross, a new event that will be making its Olympic debut in Paris.

The U.S. men last won an Olympic canoe slalom medal in 1992, when Scott Strausbaugh and Joe Jacobi won gold in C-2. On the women’s side, Evy Leibfarth is a strong contender to represent Team USA in Paris.

Date Discipline(s) Coverage Network Time Sat., April 13 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Sun., April 14 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Fri., April 26 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat., April 27 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Canoe/Kayak Kayak Cross Finals Peacock 5:30-8 p.m.

WRESTLING

NBCU will present live primetime coverage of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials from the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in State College, Pa., from Friday, April 19 to Saturday, April 20, with over 60 hours of live coverage across USA Network and Peacock.

Multiple Tokyo Olympic medalists are expected to vie for Olympic spots, including reigning Olympic gold medalist and world men’s 86 kg champion David Taylor; two-time Olympic men’s freestyle 97 kg medalist Kyle Snyder, who in 2016 became the youngest wrestler ever to win an NCAA, world, and Olympic title in the same year; and Helen Maroulis, a two-time Olympic medalist, who became the first U.S. woman to win a gold medal in wrestling when she won the 53 kg event in Rio.

Date Coverage Network Time Fri., April 19 Session 1 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Challenge Tournament USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 1) Peacock 6:30-8:30 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 2) Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 3) Peacock 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sat., April 20 Session 3 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m.

*Programming information subject to change

SWIMMING

NBCU will present nine consecutive nights of swimming in primetime on NBC and Peacock from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, in what will be the first time ever that this event will be staged on a football field, in front of hundreds of thousands of fans over nine days. This year’s Trials will also be the 100th anniversary since Indianapolis hosted the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris.

Coverage gets underway on Saturday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Qualifying heats will air live on Peacock with same day delayed coverage each day on USA Network. Coverage of every final will air live on NBC and Peacock each night beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, live coverage of the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Swimming will be presented Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. 16-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long and 10-time world champion Leanne Smith are expected to headline Team USA.

Team USA looks to continue its Olympic success, having led the medal count in swimming at eight consecutive Games, including in Tokyo, where the team won 30 medals. On the women’s side, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King aim to add to their already-impressive Olympic success in Paris. On the men’s side, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke are expected to be strong contenders to make Team USA.

Date Coverage Network Time Sat., June 15 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Tues., June 18 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Wed., June 19 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Fri., June 21 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 22 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 29 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Paralympic Finals CNBC* 1 p.m.

*Taped coverage

DIVING

NBCU will present live coverage of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials from Knoxville, Tenn., including five nights in primetime across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Live coverage begins Monday, June 17, at 9:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the women’s synchro springboard final, with the Trials culminating on June 23 with the men’s springboard final and women’s platform final.

The favorite to lead the men’s team is Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco. On the women’s side, Tokyo Olympic medalists Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell lead a deep pool of contenders.

Date Coverage Network Time Mon., June 17 Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:15 p.m. Women’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:15 p.m. Tues., June 18 Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim Peacock 11 a.m. Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:10 p.m. Women’s Synchro Platform Final USA Network, Peacock 7:15 p.m. Men’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:30 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Women’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Men’s Platform Prelim Peacock 12:30 p.m. Women’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Men’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7 p.m. Women’s Synchro Platform Final NBC 9:15 p.m.* Fri., June 21 Men’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Women’s Platform Prelim Peacock 1:15 p.m. Men’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Women’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7:20 p.m. Sat., June 22 Men’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Women’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., June 23 Men’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Women’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

NBCU will provide over 20 hours of track & field qualifying, semifinals, and finals coverage over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. Track & field coverage from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., begins on Friday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock and continues at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage concludes on Sunday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC with numerous final events.

NBCU will also present the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Track & Field on Saturday, July 20, at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The event will be held at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla.

The U.S. has topped the track & field medal standings at eight straight Games. U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials are expected to feature seven individual reigning world champions, including 100m/200m world champion Noah Lyles, 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, two-time reigning world and Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, and three-time reigning men’s 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway. Additionally, reigning Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to be a strong contender in making her third Olympic team.

Date Network Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sat., June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Mon., June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Fri., June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Sat., June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., July 20 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 3-5 p.m. Sun., July 21 Paralympic Finals CNBC* 1-3 p.m.

*Taped coverage

GYMNASTICS

NBCU will present 11 hours of gymnastics coverage over four consecutive days and nights from Minneapolis, Minn., including more than seven hours on NBC. Live coverage begins on Thursday, June 27, with the men’s competition at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, and will culminate on Sunday, June 30, with live primetime coverage of the women’s final at 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

The U.S. women’s team has won gold in the team event at two of the last three Olympic Games, and securing a spot on the team is one of the most difficult in all of Olympic qualifying. The most decorated gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles looks to secure her chance to tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (8). The Trials also are expected to include reigning Olympic individual all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, reigning Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey, and six-time world medalist Shilese Jones. 2012 London Olympic all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas announced her return to competitive gymnastics and hopes to compete at the Trials.

On the men’s side, Team USA expects to be led by a new generation of talent, highlighted by reigning world all-around bronze medalist Fred Richard, three-time world medalist Khoi Young, and Tokyo Olympians Yul Moldauer and Brody Malone.

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Thurs., June 27 Men’s Competition USA Network, Peacock 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 28 Women’s Competition Peacock 7:30-8 p.m. Women’s Competition NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sat., June 29 Men’s Final NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Women’s Final NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.





U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SCHEDULE

Date Sport Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., April 6 Rowing Semifinals Peacock 8 a.m. Sun., April 7 Rowing Finals Peacock 8 a.m. Sat., April 13 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Sun., April 14 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. Fri., April 19 Wrestling Session 1 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wrestling Session 1 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wrestling Session 1 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wrestling Session 1 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wrestling Session 1 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wrestling Challenge Tournament USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Wrestling Session 2 (Mat 1) Peacock 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wrestling Session 2 (Mat 2) Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Wrestling Session 2 (Mat 3) Peacock 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sat., April 20 Wrestling Session 3 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wrestling Session 3 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wrestling Session 3 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wrestling Session 3 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wrestling Quad Box (Session 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wrestling Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Fri., April 26 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat., April 27 Canoe Slalom Canoe Slalom Runs Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Canoe/Kayak Kayak Cross Finals Peacock 5:30-8 p.m. Sat., June 15 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 6:30 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 5 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:15 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:15 p.m. Tues., June 18 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:10 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 6 p.m.* Diving Women’s Synchro Platform Final USA Network, Peacock 7:15 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Diving Men’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:30 p.m. Wed., June 19 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Diving Women’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Men’s Platform Prelim Peacock 12:30 p.m. Diving Women’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Diving Men’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Platform Final NBC 9:15 p.m.* Fri., June 21 Diving Men’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Women’s Platform Prelim Peacock 1:15 p.m. Diving Men’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 5:30 p.m.* Track & Field Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30 p.m. Diving Women’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7:20 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 9 p.m. Sat., June 22 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Men’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 6:30 p.m.* Diving Women’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 9 p.m. Sun., June 23 Diving Men’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Diving Women’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30 p.m. Mon., June 24 Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Gymnastics Men’s Qualifying USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Track & Field Heats Peacock 11 p.m. Fri., June 28 Gymnastics Women’s Qualifying Peacock 7:30 p.m. Gymnastics Women’s Qualifying NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Track & Field Qualifying; Semifinals USA Network, Peacock 8 p.m. Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., June 29 Gymnastics Men’s Final NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Swimming Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 6 p.m. Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 30 Swimming Paralympic Finals CNBC 1 p.m.* Track & Field Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30 p.m. Gymnastics Women’s Final NBC, Peacock 8:30 p.m. Sat., July 20 Track & Field Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., July 21 Track & Field Paralympic Finals CNBC 1 p.m.*

*Delayed coverage





--U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS--