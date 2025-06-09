SUPER BOWL MVP JALEN HURTS, 2024 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR JAYDEN DANIELS, AND MATTHEW STAFFORD HEADLINE FIRST BATCH OF TOP TEN RANKINGS OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

Jayden Daniels (No. 5), Matthew Stafford (No. 6), C.J. Stroud (No. 7), Justin Herbert (No. 8), Baker Mayfield (No. 9), and Jalen Hurts (No. 10) Featured in Today’s Episode

Finale of Simms’ Top 10 QB Countdownwith Top Four Tomorrow, June 10; In-Depth Breakdowns for Each Ranking Weekly on Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast

“You talk about efficiency in the pass game, not turning the ball over, and you couple that with 900 yards rushing on top of that? The sky is the limit.” – Simms on Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

“He has one of the most gifted arms in the history of football. It’s a Hall of Fame arm.” – Simms on Rams’ Matthew Stafford

“He brings a skillset to [the Eagles] offense that makes them almost indefensible with all the talent they have.” – Simms on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 9, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Chris Simms continues his list of the top quarterbacks in the NFL as he begins ranking the top 10 signal callers in the league on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live” today, headlined by Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels of the Commanders, and Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford of the Rams.

Today’s episode begins Simms’ countdown of the top 10 quarterbacks. This year’s countdown previously featured a new format, with Simms focusing on tiers and groups of quarterbacks as opposed to specific numeric rankings. Continuing the rankings, Simms unveiled his quarterbacks ranked #10-5 today and will announce his top four QBs in the NFL on tomorrow’s episode.

CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 10 NFL QUARTERBACKS, NUMBERS 5-10

Rank

Name/Team

2024 Ranking

5.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

28

6.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5

7.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

7

8.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6

9.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15

10.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

9



PREVIOUS EPISODES





Scheme Dream



Ready Rookie

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers



Cam Ward, Tennessee

Aaron Rodgers, FA





Jared Goff, Detroit Lions



Still on the Pot





Daniel Jones, Indianapolis

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals



Justin Fields, New York Jets

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers









Clock’s Ticking

PREVIOUS TIERS



Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Don’t You Forget About Me





Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons



Young Mysteries





Bryce Young, Carolina

Needs More Info



J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons





Drake Maye, New England Patriots



Backup Supremes





Joe Flacco, Cleveland

Is This It?



Malik Willis, Green Bay

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins



Marcus Mariota, Washington

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars









Wow or Woah?

Ready to Launch



Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos





Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears



Caretakers





Gardner Minshew, Kansas City

Escaped from New York



Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas

Sam Darnold, Seattle



Andy Dalton, Carolina

Geno Smith, Las Vegas



Mac Jones, San Francisco





Kenny Pickett, Cleveland





Cooper Rush, Baltimore





Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets





Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh





Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams





Jarrett Stidham, Denver



Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Simms has had success in projecting college quarterbacks – including naming Jayden Daniels, who was named AP’s 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year following a season that saw him lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, as his No. 2 QB prospect in 2024. Additionally, Simms named C.J. Stroud, who was named AP’s 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, as his top QB prospect in 2023, Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top two QBs in 2018, and Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The rankings will conclude tomorrow, Tuesday, June 10, on the next episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

The following are highlights from this week’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

No. 5: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

“I can’t get over all the great decisions from Jayden Daniels. He played the game like he was a fifth-year veteran. Even his bad games were good where he made all the right reads and no mistakes. I still worry about his size a little bit, but he knows where to go with the football and never misses a target. I think he can work on getting his arm a hair stronger. You talk about efficiency in the pass game, not turning the ball over, and you couple that with 900 yards rushing on top of that? His abilities are what made the Commanders so dangerous. The sky is the limit.”

No. 6: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

“He has one of the most gifted arms in the history of football. It’s a Hall of Fame arm. He can’t move all that well, and that’s probably why he isn’t ranked a little bit higher, but he makes up for it in different ways. He always knows where to go with the ball, doesn’t take unnecessary sacks, and is a good decision-maker. TV doesn’t do it justice the amount of throws he makes where you go, ‘That’s incredible he saw that.’”

No. 7: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

“I love watching C.J. Stroud play. He’s one of the purest throwers in the sport. He makes some of the darndest throws as far as accuracy that you’ll see from anybody on the whole list. The ability to drop back and put a ball in a tight window 25 yards down the field is incredible. We all threw it on Stroud for the step back [compared to his rookie season] last season, but I would say it was anything but that. Was he perfect? No. Did he have some down moments? Sure, but I think a lot of those down moments were more that the team wasn’t doing well so he had to try and make things happen. I have no problem with his decision-making, which is really good.”

No. 8: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

“He’s in the conversation for best pocket passer in the game. If things are all equal – the pocket is fine, somebody is open, and you need to hit a 25-yard throw on the money, Justin Herbert is on the short list of quarterbacks in the NFL that you’re going to take. That is where he is amazing. When it comes to size and skill, he maybe plays bigger than any quarterback in the sport. He can run but this leads us into the negative…He doesn’t do it enough. His backyard football part of the game has to improve. This is not 1988 anymore, you can’t just say that you’re going to be a pocket passer all day long.”

No. 9: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“He’s a pocket passer with a rocket arm and he’s about as aggressive a quarterback in football right now. That’s what’s awesome about Baker Mayfield. He sees the field really well and for a guy that’s not real big, the ability to hang in the pocket and throw high-level down-the-field type of throws with ease is as impressive as it gets. He’s got every type of club you need in the world as a thrower. He can do all of that. Are there times where I think he reaches back and throws it too hard or reaches back for more and loses his control of the football? I think I’ve said that in years past. I still think that happens to him from time to time. But all in all, this is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the game right now.”

No. 10: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

“The Super Bowl champ, the Super Bowl MVP. Really kind of an incredible year when you really think about it. The ultimate leader, that’s the first thing I’ll say. He’s tough, he’s the same guy all the time. He can handle the Philadelphia criticism good or bad and seems to take it all in stride. He brings a skillset to [the Eagles’] offense that makes them almost indefensible with all the talent they have. What he brings to the table puts it over the top to where you’re just like, ‘Oh my God, what do we defend?’”

To listen to the full player breakdowns on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, click here.

-NBC SPORTS-