2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Simms Top 10 2025.png
SUPER BOWL MVP JALEN HURTS, 2024 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR JAYDEN DANIELS, AND MATTHEW STAFFORD HEADLINE FIRST BATCH OF TOP TEN RANKINGS OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”
Pressbox - USO
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF 125th U.S. OPEN AT OAKMONT JUNE 12-15 ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, AND PEACOCK
SMX - Press Box.png
PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM THUNDER VALLEY IN LAKEWOOD, COLO., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 7, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
LAMAR JACKSON RANKS NO. 1; JOSH ALLEN, JOE BURROW, AND PATRICK MAHOMES RANK 2-4 IN CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

Published June 10, 2025 04:08 PM
Simms Top 4 2025 PB.png

“He’s conquered something that I’ve only seen a few people conquer in my whole life with his skillset: arguably the greatest running quarterback in the history of the game, he has become unreal in the pocket making decisions throwing the football.” – Simms on No. 1 Lamar Jackson

“The quarterback play week-in, week-out, and I don’t think he would disagree with me here, has not been as high-level the past two seasons.” – Simms on No. 4 Patrick Mahomes

“I don’t think there really is a more valuable player to their team.” – Simms on No. 2 Josh Allen

“If you’re looking for perfect in-the-pocket quarterback play, you look at Joe Burrow.” – Simms on No. 3 Joe Burrow

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Chris Simms concludes his list of the top quarterbacks in the NFL on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live” today, naming two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens as his top quarterback in the NFL. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen of the Bills, 2024 passing yards and passing touchdowns leader Joe Burrow of the Bengals, and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs round out the top four. This is the first year since 2022 that Mahomes hasn’t been ranked No. 1.

Today’s episode concludes Simms’ countdown of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. This year’s countdown previously featured a new format, with Simms focusing on tiers and groups of quarterbacks as opposed to specific numeric rankings.

CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 10 NFL QUARTERBACKS

Rank
Name/Team
2024 Ranking
1.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4
2.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2
3.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
3
4.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
1
5.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
28
6.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
5
7.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
7
8.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6
9.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15
10.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
9

PREVIOUS EPISODES


Scheme Dream

Ready Rookie
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Cam Ward, Tennessee
Aaron Rodgers, FA


Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Still on the Pot


Daniel Jones, Indianapolis
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Justin Fields, New York Jets
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers




Clock’s Ticking
PREVIOUS TIERS

Russell Wilson, New York Giants
Don’t You Forget About Me


Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Young Mysteries


Bryce Young, Carolina
Needs More Info

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons


Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Backup Supremes


Joe Flacco, Cleveland
Is This It?

Malik Willis, Green Bay
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Jameis Winston, New York Giants
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Marcus Mariota, Washington
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars




Wow or Woah?
Ready to Launch

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos


Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caretakers


Gardner Minshew, Kansas City
Escaped from New York

Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas
Sam Darnold, Seattle

Andy Dalton, Carolina
Geno Smith, Las Vegas

Mac Jones, San Francisco


Kenny Pickett, Cleveland


Cooper Rush, Baltimore


Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets


Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh


Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams


Jarrett Stidham, Denver

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Simms has had success in projecting college quarterbacks – including naming Jayden Daniels, who was named AP’s 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year following a season that saw him lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, as his No. 2 QB prospect in 2024. Additionally, Simms named C.J. Stroud, who was named AP’s 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, as his top QB prospect in 2023, Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top two QBs in 2018, and Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The following are highlights from today’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

No. 1: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

“Lamar Jackson is out of this world. He’s incredible through all facets of how you can do it. His scrambling, ability to make unscheduled plays, and ability to hang in the pocket and make plays is incredible. He has the absolute best touch of knowing when to run and when to stay in the pocket. On top of that, he’s conquered something that I’ve only seen a few people conquer in my whole life with his skillset: arguably the greatest running quarterback in the history of the game and he has become unreal in the pocket making decisions throwing the football. He is so disciplined with all facets of what he does in the pocket. His ability to put some mustard on the ball and drive it into some tight windows is incredible. Then, his decision-making and ability to see the field is off the charts good. The only negative I can come up with is that he needs to reign it in when it comes to big-game football. When you’re playing really good teams, it’s late in the year, it’s cold, and the margin of victory is one mistake and you lose.”

No. 2: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

“He’s just a special football player. He’s got an incredible blend of almost all of the previous quarterbacks listed to some degree. He’s got it all and I don’t think there really is a more valuable player to their team. That to me is where it’s a little different [to Lamar Jackson]. Josh Allen is the talent that has to make up for not having [Ravens’ Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, or Zay Flowers] on his team. He’s a guy that takes the burden of the offense on his shoulders and everything about the way the offense plays is centered around him. The big runs and the big throws are special as well. None of Allen’s wide receivers are superstars but they have enough there now for the burden to not fall completely onto him.”

No. 3: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

“The assassin himself. If you’re looking for perfect in-the-pocket quarterback play - and I feel like I’ve said this for the last three years - you look at Joe Burrow. If I were to tell my son, ‘Hey, you might not be able to be Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes. You might have to play a more traditional style of quarterback,’ I’d point him to Joe Burrow. In-the-pocket presence, quick decisions, getting the ball out fast, reading the defense perfectly - that’s Joe Burrow. He’s your guy.”

No. 4: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

“Mahomes is special in every way. And like I said, he’s mastered the art of winning. But mastering the art of winning doesn’t necessarily mean you played the highest-quality quarterback football last year, or even the year before. Part of mastering the art of winning is having a team around you that allows you to say, ‘Wait, I don’t have to force the issue. I don’t have to make that throw that Joe Burrow or Josh Allen might have to make - because my defense is elite and will probably hold the other team to under 15 points.’ So yes - the man, the myth, the legend - one of the greatest I’ve ever seen, and maybe still the clutchest quarterback in football. I understand that. The quarterback play week-in, week-out, and I don’t think he would disagree with me here, has not been as high-level the past two seasons.”

To listen to the full player breakdowns on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, click here.

-NBC SPORTS-