LAMAR JACKSON RANKS NO. 1; JOSH ALLEN, JOE BURROW, AND PATRICK MAHOMES RANK 2-4 IN CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

“He’s conquered something that I’ve only seen a few people conquer in my whole life with his skillset: arguably the greatest running quarterback in the history of the game, he has become unreal in the pocket making decisions throwing the football.” – Simms on No. 1 Lamar Jackson

“The quarterback play week-in, week-out, and I don’t think he would disagree with me here, has not been as high-level the past two seasons.” – Simms on No. 4 Patrick Mahomes

“I don’t think there really is a more valuable player to their team.” – Simms on No. 2 Josh Allen

“If you’re looking for perfect in-the-pocket quarterback play, you look at Joe Burrow.” – Simms on No. 3 Joe Burrow

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Chris Simms concludes his list of the top quarterbacks in the NFL on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live” today, naming two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens as his top quarterback in the NFL. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen of the Bills, 2024 passing yards and passing touchdowns leader Joe Burrow of the Bengals, and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs round out the top four. This is the first year since 2022 that Mahomes hasn’t been ranked No. 1.

Today’s episode concludes Simms’ countdown of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. This year’s countdown previously featured a new format, with Simms focusing on tiers and groups of quarterbacks as opposed to specific numeric rankings.

CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 10 NFL QUARTERBACKS

Rank

Name/Team

2024 Ranking

1.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

4

2.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2

3.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

3

4.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1

5.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

28

6.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5

7.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

7

8.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6

9.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15

10.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

9



Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Simms has had success in projecting college quarterbacks – including naming Jayden Daniels, who was named AP’s 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year following a season that saw him lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, as his No. 2 QB prospect in 2024. Additionally, Simms named C.J. Stroud, who was named AP’s 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, as his top QB prospect in 2023, Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top two QBs in 2018, and Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The following are highlights from today’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

No. 1: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

“Lamar Jackson is out of this world. He’s incredible through all facets of how you can do it. His scrambling, ability to make unscheduled plays, and ability to hang in the pocket and make plays is incredible. He has the absolute best touch of knowing when to run and when to stay in the pocket. On top of that, he’s conquered something that I’ve only seen a few people conquer in my whole life with his skillset: arguably the greatest running quarterback in the history of the game and he has become unreal in the pocket making decisions throwing the football. He is so disciplined with all facets of what he does in the pocket. His ability to put some mustard on the ball and drive it into some tight windows is incredible. Then, his decision-making and ability to see the field is off the charts good. The only negative I can come up with is that he needs to reign it in when it comes to big-game football. When you’re playing really good teams, it’s late in the year, it’s cold, and the margin of victory is one mistake and you lose.”

No. 2: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

“He’s just a special football player. He’s got an incredible blend of almost all of the previous quarterbacks listed to some degree. He’s got it all and I don’t think there really is a more valuable player to their team. That to me is where it’s a little different [to Lamar Jackson]. Josh Allen is the talent that has to make up for not having [Ravens’ Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, or Zay Flowers] on his team. He’s a guy that takes the burden of the offense on his shoulders and everything about the way the offense plays is centered around him. The big runs and the big throws are special as well. None of Allen’s wide receivers are superstars but they have enough there now for the burden to not fall completely onto him.”

No. 3: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

“The assassin himself. If you’re looking for perfect in-the-pocket quarterback play - and I feel like I’ve said this for the last three years - you look at Joe Burrow. If I were to tell my son, ‘Hey, you might not be able to be Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes. You might have to play a more traditional style of quarterback,’ I’d point him to Joe Burrow. In-the-pocket presence, quick decisions, getting the ball out fast, reading the defense perfectly - that’s Joe Burrow. He’s your guy.”

No. 4: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

“Mahomes is special in every way. And like I said, he’s mastered the art of winning. But mastering the art of winning doesn’t necessarily mean you played the highest-quality quarterback football last year, or even the year before. Part of mastering the art of winning is having a team around you that allows you to say, ‘Wait, I don’t have to force the issue. I don’t have to make that throw that Joe Burrow or Josh Allen might have to make - because my defense is elite and will probably hold the other team to under 15 points.’ So yes - the man, the myth, the legend - one of the greatest I’ve ever seen, and maybe still the clutchest quarterback in football. I understand that. The quarterback play week-in, week-out, and I don’t think he would disagree with me here, has not been as high-level the past two seasons.”

