2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TOMORROW! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Season Opens Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 15, as Defending Champions Liverpool Host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Manchester United Host Arsenal This Sunday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Premier League Live Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux to Call Liverpool-Bournemouth (USA Network) Tomorrow and Manchester United-Arsenal (NBC, Peacock) on Sunday; Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux to Call Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City (NBC, Peacock) on Saturday

The 2 Robbies Podcast Special Season Preview Episode Available Now; Tom Brady to be Featured on Season Premiere of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Debuting This Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 14, 2025 – The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 15, as reigning PL Player of the Season Mohamed Salah and defending champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Live studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site, pitch-side shows kicking off coverage all weekend: Friday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network from Anfield ahead of Liverpool-Bournemouth, Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network from Molineux Stadium ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City, and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock from Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United-Arsenal.

Coverage begins tomorrow with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Liverpool-Bournemouth. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the opening match on USA Network live from Anfield.

For details on NBC Sports’ complete opening weekend coverage, click here.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

The 2 Robbies Podcast returned this week with a special season preview episode, available now wherever you get your podcasts. Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will then recap the opening weekend of the season from Old Trafford this Sunday, Aug. 17.

Earle and Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

SEASON PREMIERE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW ON PEACOCK

The season premiere episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, debuts this Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club. Birmingham City play in the EFL Championship. Click here for THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW homepage on Peacock.

WORLD SOCCER TICKET

Yesterday, Comcast announced the launch of World Soccer Ticket exclusively for Xfinity customers, the industry’s first video package custom-built for soccer fans.

Now, customers can seamlessly enjoy more than 1,500 matches from the world’s best leagues, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer, LALIGA, Liga MX, the FIFA World Cup, and more, all in one place.

For more information, click here.

Following are the commentators for NBC Sports’ opening weekend Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):



Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Commentators

Fri., Aug. 15

3 p.m.

Liverpool v. Bournemouth

USA Network

Jon Champion Lee Dixon Graeme Le Saux

Sat., Aug. 16

7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Newcastle

USA Network

Steve Wilson Rob Green

Sat., Aug. 16

10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham

USA Network

Andy Bishop Tony Gale

Sat., Aug. 16

10 a.m.

Sunderland v. West Ham*

Peacock

Ian Crocker Michael Bridges

Sat., Aug. 16

10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley*

Peacock

Gary Taphouse Paul Robinson

Sat., Aug. 16

12:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City

NBC, Peacock

Peter Drury Lee Dixon Graeme Le Saux

Sun., Aug. 17

9 a.m.

Chelsea v. Crystal Palace

USA Network

Jim Proudfoot Matt Holland

Sun., Aug. 17

9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Brentford

Peacock

Joe Speight David Prutton

Sun., Aug. 17

11:30 a.m.

Manchester United v. Arsenal

NBC, Peacock

Jon Champion Lee Dixon Graeme Le Saux

Mon., Aug. 18

3 p.m.

Leeds United v. Everton

USA Network

Martin Tyler Michael Bridges



*Available on Premier League Multiview

