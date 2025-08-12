THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS THIS WEEK! 2025-26 SEASON KICKS OFF IN 3 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.

Season Opens This Friday, Aug. 15, as Defending Champions Liverpool Host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Manchester United Host Arsenal Sunday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Premier League Live Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Tom Brady to be Featured on Season Premiere of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Debuting This Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock; The 2 Robbies Podcast Returns Tomorrow, Aug. 13 with Special Season Preview Episode

Peacock Continues Expansive Live PL Coverage this Season, Including Exclusive Matches Plus All Games Airing Live on NBC Broadcast Network, Studio Shows, Full Match Replays, Multiview and the Premier League TV Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 12, 2025 – The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off in three days across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match this Friday, Aug. 15 as reigning PL Player of the Season Mohamed Salah and defending champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, with on-site pre-match coverage from Anfield beginning on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Live studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site, pitch-side shows kicking off coverage all weekend: Friday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network from Anfield ahead of Liverpool-Bournemouth, Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network from Molineux Stadium ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City, and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock from Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United-Arsenal.

Liverpool, hosting Bournemouth in Friday’s opener, are coming off their second-ever Premier League title in their first season under Dutch head coach Arne Slot. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Anfield. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Aston Villa-Newcastle (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham (USA Network, Universo), Sunderland v. West Ham (Peacock), and Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Erling Haaland and Manchester City, who relinquished a four-year streak of Premier League titles to Liverpool last season, visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux will call the action live from Molineux Stadium. Goal Zone follows the match at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, Premier League Live begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Chelsea v. Crystal Palace at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo and Nottingham Forest v. Brentford at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, Arsenal, who have finished second in each of the past three seasons, open their campaign at Manchester United. Champion, Dixon and Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford. Goal Zone follows Manchester United-Arsenal at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Opening weekend coverage concludes Monday, Aug. 18, as Everton visit newly promoted Leeds United, who return to the PL for the first time since 2022-23, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

SEASON PREMIERE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW ON PEACOCK

The season premiere episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, debuts this Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club. Birmingham City play in the EFL Championship. Click here for THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW homepage on Peacock.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

The 2 Robbies Podcast returns tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 13 with a special season preview episode. Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will then recap the opening weekend of the season from Old Trafford this Sunday, Aug. 17.

Earle and Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for opening week coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Fri. Aug. 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri. Aug. 15 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Fri. Aug. 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat. Aug. 16 7 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat. Aug. 16 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat. Aug. 16 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat. Aug. 16 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat. Aug. 16 10 a.m. Sunderland v. West Ham* Peacock Sat. Aug. 16 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley* Peacock Sat. Aug. 16 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat. Aug. 16 12:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat. Aug. 16 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun. Aug. 17 8 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun. Aug. 17 9 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun. Aug. 17 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Brentford Peacock Sun. Aug. 17 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun. Aug. 17 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun. Aug. 17 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Mon. Aug. 18 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Everton USA Network Mon. Aug. 18 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

