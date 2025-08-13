FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT SEASON IS HERE! NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR, ROTOWORLD DRAFT HUB, AND MORE ACROSS PEACOCK, NBC SPORTS NOW, AND NBC SPORTS DIGITAL

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry Returns Weekdays on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel (Live at Noon ET) with Encores on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and NBC Sports Radio (5 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 13, 2025 – As the NFL enters the second week of the preseason and fantasy football draft season heats up, NBC Sports’ expansive, multi-platform fantasy football coverage - headlined by Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, the Rotoworld draft hub, and a full lineup of digital content across Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and NBC Sports Digital – is set to help players prepare.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY

Hosted by celebrated fantasy football commentator and industry pioneer Matthew Berry, alongside analysts Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry provides daily analysis, bold predictions, and player insights all season long. Episodes air Monday-Friday live at Noon ET on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel and streams at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and NBC Sports Radio (Sirius XM Channel 85).

Coverage will also include special Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry draft season marathons on NBC Sports NOW, providing viewers with player rankings, draft analysis, and more to help prepare for upcoming drafts. All episodes from the offseason will also be included in the marathons.

Following is NBC Sports NOW’s schedule for the special draft season marathons (all times ET, subject to change):



Date

Time (ET)

Thurs., Aug. 21

7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sun., Aug. 24

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 28

7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sun., Aug. 31

9 a.m.-9 p.m.



ROTOWORLD

Rotoworld, a cornerstone of NBC Sports’ fantasy football coverage, features draft prep guides, waiver wire recommendations, the latest player news, clips, podcasts, and more. The Rotoworld Player News section provides comprehensive performance and injury updates throughout the week, helping fantasy football managers and fans stay informed on players across the NFL. For more information, click here.

The Rotoworld Football Show, featuring season-long fantasy news, analysis and advice from Patrick “RotoPat” Daugherty, Denny Carter, Kyle Dvorchak and others from the Rotoworld crew, is available on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel and wherever you get your podcasts. The Rotoworld crew deliver in-depth analysis and commentary on all things NFL and fantasy, from rankings and waiver pickups to DFS lineup edges, betting implications, and more.

Berry, one of the most influential voices in fantasy sports, continues his slate of 2025 fantasy football articles on Rotoworld with the debuts of “100 Facts” (Thurs., Aug. 14), “10 Lists of 10” (Thurs., Aug. 28) and his weekly “Love/Hate” (beginning Thurs., Aug. 21). For more information and to view all of Matthew Berry’s content, click here (dates subject to change).

FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME

Fantasy Football Pregame, featuring Berry, Croucher, Jackson, and George Savaricas, returns for the 2025 NFL season on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, NBC Sports Radio, and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel, delivering two hours of live, up-to-the-minute, game-day fantasy analysis and lineup advice every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, beginning Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7.

The show provides real-time updates, matchup breakdowns, and expert insights to help fantasy managers make critical decisions before kickoff.

NBC SPORTS NOW SCHEDULE

Last month, NBC Sports NOW revealed its new weekday lineup of shows, featuring:

NBC Sports NOW Monday-Friday Daily Lineup

Show

Time (ET)

PFT Live

7-9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

12-3 p.m.

PFT Live (re-air)

3-5 p.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

5-6 p.m.

Chris Simms Unbuttoned

6-7 p.m.



NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

For more information, click here.

NBC’s SNF KICKS OFF 20TH SEASON IN 22 DAYS!

NBC’s SNF begins its milestone 20th season in 22 days on Thursday, Sept. 4 in NFL Kickoff ’25 as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The opener marks the record 17th matchup between the clubs in NBC’s SNF package, and the first time Dallas and Philadelphia will meet in Week 1 since 2000.

Three nights later (Sept. 7), NBC Sports’ SNF opener features the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff – a two-point Buffalo victory. The game is the first in Buffalo’s 53rd and final season at Highmark Stadium, which will make way for a new Bills’ home in 2026.

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.

