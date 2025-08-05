NEW PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF IN 10 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.

Season Opens Friday, Aug. 15, as Defending Champions Liverpool Host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Manchester United Host Arsenal Sunday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Premier League Live Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Peacock Continues Expansive Live PL Coverage this Season, Including Exclusive Matches Plus All Games Airing Live on NBC Broadcast Network, Studio Shows, Full Match Replays, Multiview and the Premier League TV Channel

Season Premieres of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW and The 2 Robbies Podcast to Debut Opening Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 5, 2025 – The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off in 10 days across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match on Friday, Aug. 15 as reigning PL Player of the Season Mohamed Salah and defending champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, with on-site pre-match coverage from Anfield beginning on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET.

Highlighting opening weekend coverage (full match schedule below) is newly signed forward Matheus Cunha and Manchester United opening their campaign hosting last season’s runners-up Arsenal on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Arsenal, who have finished second in each of the past three seasons, look to end their 22-year title drought this season. On Saturday, Aug. 16, Erling Haaland and Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Live studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site, pitch-side shows kicking off coverage all weekend: Friday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network from Anfield ahead of Liverpool-Bournemouth, Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network from Molineux Stadium ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City, and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock from Old Trafford on Sunday ahead of Manchester United-Arsenal.

SEASON PREMIERE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW ON PEACOCK

The season premiere episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, debuts next Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW homepage on Peacock.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

The 2 Robbies Podcast returns on Wednesday, Aug. 13 with a special season preview episode. Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will then recap the opening weekend of the season from Old Trafford on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Earle and Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first two weekends of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Fri Aug. 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri Aug. 15 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Fri Aug. 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat Aug. 16 7 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat Aug. 16 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat Aug. 16 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat Aug. 16 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat Aug. 16 10 a.m. Sunderland v. West Ham* Peacock Sat Aug. 16 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley* Peacock Sat Aug. 16 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat Aug. 16 12:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat Aug. 16 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun Aug. 17 8 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun Aug. 17 9 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun Aug. 17 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Brentford Peacock Sun Aug. 17 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun Aug. 17 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun Aug. 17 2 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Mon Aug. 18 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Everton USA Network Fri Aug. 22 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri Aug. 22 3 p.m. West Ham v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Fri Aug. 22 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat Aug. 23 7 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat Aug. 23 7:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Tottenham Hotspur USA Network, Universo Sat Aug. 23 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat Aug. 23 10 a.m. Brentford v. Aston Villa USA Network Sat Aug. 23 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers* Peacock Sat Aug. 23 10 a.m. Burnley v. Sunderland* Peacock Sat Aug. 23 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat Aug. 23 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Leeds United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun Aug. 24 8 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun Aug. 24 9 a.m. Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Telemundo Sun Aug. 24 9 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sun Aug. 24 11:30 a.m. Fulham v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Mon Aug. 25 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon Aug. 25 3 p.m. Newcastle v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Mon Aug. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

