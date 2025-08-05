 Skip navigation
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF IN 10 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.

Published August 5, 2025 01:07 PM

Season Opens Friday, Aug. 15, as Defending Champions Liverpool Host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Manchester United Host Arsenal Sunday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Premier League Live Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Peacock Continues Expansive Live PL Coverage this Season, Including Exclusive Matches Plus All Games Airing Live on NBC Broadcast Network, Studio Shows, Full Match Replays, Multiview and the Premier League TV Channel

Season Premieres of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW and The 2 Robbies Podcast to Debut Opening Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 5, 2025 – The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off in 10 days across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match on Friday, Aug. 15 as reigning PL Player of the Season Mohamed Salah and defending champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, with on-site pre-match coverage from Anfield beginning on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET.

Highlighting opening weekend coverage (full match schedule below) is newly signed forward Matheus Cunha and Manchester United opening their campaign hosting last season’s runners-up Arsenal on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Arsenal, who have finished second in each of the past three seasons, look to end their 22-year title drought this season. On Saturday, Aug. 16, Erling Haaland and Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Live studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site, pitch-side shows kicking off coverage all weekend: Friday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network from Anfield ahead of Liverpool-Bournemouth, Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network from Molineux Stadium ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City, and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock from Old Trafford on Sunday ahead of Manchester United-Arsenal.

SEASON PREMIERE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW ON PEACOCK

The season premiere episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, debuts next Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW homepage on Peacock.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

The 2 Robbies Podcast returns on Wednesday, Aug. 13 with a special season preview episode. Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will then recap the opening weekend of the season from Old Trafford on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Earle and Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first two weekends of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTimeMatchPlatform
FriAug. 152 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
FriAug. 153 p.m.Liverpool v. BournemouthUSA Network, Universo
FriAug. 155 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
SatAug. 167 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
SatAug. 167:30 a.m.Aston Villa v. NewcastleUSA Network, Universo
SatAug. 1610 a.m.Goal RushPeacock
SatAug. 1610 a.m.Brighton & Hove Albion v. FulhamUSA Network, Universo
SatAug. 1610 a.m.Sunderland v. West Ham*Peacock
SatAug. 1610 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley*Peacock
SatAug. 16NoonPremier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
SatAug. 1612:30 p.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester CityNBC, Peacock, Telemundo
SatAug. 162:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
SunAug. 178 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
SunAug. 179 a.m.Chelsea v. Crystal PalaceUSA Network, Telemundo
SunAug. 179 a.m.Nottingham Forest v. BrentfordPeacock
SunAug. 1711 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
SunAug. 1711:30 a.m.Manchester United v. ArsenalNBC, Peacock, Telemundo
SunAug. 172 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
MonAug. 183 p.m.Leeds United v. EvertonUSA Network
FriAug. 222:30 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
FriAug. 223 p.m.West Ham v. ChelseaUSA Network, Universo
FriAug. 225 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
SatAug. 237 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
SatAug. 237:30 a.m.Manchester City v. Tottenham HotspurUSA Network, Universo
SatAug. 2310 a.m.Goal RushPeacock
SatAug. 2310 a.m.Brentford v. Aston VillaUSA Network
SatAug. 2310 a.m.Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*Peacock
SatAug. 2310 a.m.Burnley v. Sunderland*Peacock
SatAug. 23NoonPremier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
SatAug. 2312:30 p.m.Arsenal v. Leeds UnitedNBC, Peacock, Universo
SunAug. 248 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
SunAug. 249 a.m.Everton v. Brighton & Hove AlbionUSA Network, Telemundo
SunAug. 249 a.m.Crystal Palace v. Nottingham ForestPeacock
SunAug. 2411:30 a.m.Fulham v. Manchester UnitedUSA Network, Telemundo
MonAug. 252:30 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
MonAug. 253 p.m.Newcastle v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Universo
MonAug. 255 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–