NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING AT RICHMOND RACEWAY IN PRIMETIME ON USA NETWORK HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 in Richmond, Va., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 7 p.m. ET

Live Coverage of Pro Motocross from Unadilla Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Penultimate Regular-Season Races of NASCAR Cup Series and Pro Motocross Seasons

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 13, 2025 – NBC Sports’ motorsports action is headlined this week by the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 from Richmond, Va., this Saturday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Pro Motocross from Unadilla in New Berlin, N.Y., this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: RICHMOND

The NASCAR Cup Series continues this Saturday, Aug. 16, at Richmond Raceway with the Cook Out 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Burton and Letarte.

NBC Sports NASCAR analysts won at Richmond Raceway three years in a row from 1997 to 1999, with Jarrett winning in 1997 and 1999 and Burton in 1998.

Last weekend’s race in Watkins Glen saw Shane van Gisbergen (25th, -371 points) win his fourth road course victory of the season after previous wins in Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma. Christoper Bell (4th, -85) finished in second place while Chris Buescher (10th, -194) took third. Austin Dillon is the defending champion at Richmond Raceway. This is the penultimate race before the Playoffs begin on Aug. 31, with the top 16 drivers at the end of the regular season qualifying for the Playoffs.



Pos.

Driver

Points

15.

Alex Bowman

+60

16.

Chris Buescher

+34

ON THE BUBBLE 17.

Ryan Preece

-34

18.

Kyle Busch

-102

19.

Ty Gibbs

-125

20.

AJ Allmendinger

-129



The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Aug. 15

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16

Countdown to Green

USA Network

7 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – Cook Out 400

USA Network

7:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

10:30 p.m.



PRO MOTOCROSS: UNADILLA

The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, Aug. 16, from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, N.Y., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

450 Class leader Jett Lawrence (412 points) and 250 Class leader Haiden Deegan (418 points) need to finish 50+ points ahead of second place this weekend to clinch their respective 2025 Pro Motocross Class Championships. Lawrence currently has a 47-point lead over his brother and last week’s first-time overall winner, Hunter Lawrence, while Deegan is currently 51 points ahead of Jo Shimoda.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Unadilla gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto sat down with last week’s race winner, Hunter Lawrence, to discuss his first 450 Class victory, the upcoming races, his love of fixing cars, and much more on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Jason Thomas , Katie Osborne

: , Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 16

Race Day Live

Peacock

10 a.m.



Race – Unadilla

Peacock

1 p.m.



