NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2025 NASCAR SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTED BY ALL CUP SERIES PLAYOFF RACES PRESENTED ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

14 Cup Series Races Across NBC and USA Network Features Regular-Season Finale at Daytona and All 10 Playoff Races, Including Championship at Phoenix

USA Network to Present 10 NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2024

Peacock to Simulstream Four Cup Series Races, Including Final Three Playoff Races

NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Coverage Delivers Viewership Gains For Third Consecutive Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 13, 2024 – NBC Sports remains the exclusive home of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2025 – including the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on NBC for the 11th consecutive year – highlighting NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR schedule across NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule announcement comes on the heels of across-the-board viewership increases for NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage, including the regular season and Cup Series Playoffs on NBC, USA Network and Peacock . Full viewership metrics are detailed following the 2025 Cup Series Schedule information.

Following are highlights from NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

The final three races of the Cup Series Playoffs will again be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 19; 2 p.m. ET), Martinsville (Oct. 26; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 2; 3 p.m. ET);

The Cup Series regular-season finale will air in primetime on NBC at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET;

USA Network enters its fourth season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 10 Cup Series races, including seven playoff races;

Peacock continues to lead in live sports, simulstreaming four Cup Series races airing on NBC, including the regular-season finale from Daytona, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix, and two playoff races from Talladega and Martinsville.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Cup Series schedule begins at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with the first primetime race from Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Below is NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Sunday, Aug. 3 Iowa Speedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug.10 Watkins Glen International USA Network 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 Richmond Raceway USA Network 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 Daytona International Speedway NBC, Peacock 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 Darlington Raceway# USA Network 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 World Wide Technology Raceway# USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 Bristol Motor Speedway# USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway# USA Network 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 Kansas Speedway# USA Network 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course)# USA Network 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Las Vegas Motor Speedway# USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 Talladega Superspeedway# NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 Martinsville Speedway# NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2 Phoenix Raceway# NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

*subject to change

#NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

The 2025 NASCAR season is the first of NBC Sports’ new media agreement with NASCAR, which was announced in 2023. Click here for details. For the complete 2025 NASCAR schedule, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES COVERAGE DELIVERS VIEWERSHIP GAINS FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE SEASON

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series delivered a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.51 million viewers, up 2% vs. both the 2023 season (2.47 million) and the 2022 season (2.45 million TAD), according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. Additional viewership highlights:

Viewership for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs delivered year-over-year increases for 7 out of 10 races and averaged 2.35 million viewers, up 6% vs. 2023 (2.23 million);

Viewership for Sunday’s Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway was essentially flat with 2023, delivering a TAD of 3.0 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital;

The NBC portion of the Cup Series season delivered a TAD of 3.0 million viewers, up 4% vs. 2023 (10 races);

The Oct. 6 Talladega Race on USA Network saw the highest year-over-year viewership increase (25%), followed by Bristol on USA Network (Sept. 21; 19%) and Martinsville on NBC (Nov. 3; 14%).

Excluding races impacted by weather or breaking news, nine out of 14 races saw viewership increases from the same race in 2023.

Greensboro led all markets for NBC Sports’ 2024 Cup Series coverage. Below is the full list of Top 10 markets for the season:



Rank Market HH Rating 1 Greensboro 3.7 2 Charlotte 3.6 3 Greenville 3.2 4 Knoxville 2.9 5 Dayton, OH 2.7 t-6 Birmingham 2.4 t-6 Tulsa 2.4 t-6 Indianapolis 2.4 t-9 Raleigh-Durham 2.2 t-9 Norfolk 2.2

