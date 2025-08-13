PGA TOUR BMW CHAMPIONSHIP – SECOND EVENT OF FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS – AND U.S. AMATEUR HEADLINE LIVE GOLF ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland – Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET and Weekend Lead-In on GOLF Channel, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Happy Hour With Smylie Presented by Michelob Ultra – Friday Happy Hours with Smylie Kaufman on GOLF Channel Return for FedExCup Playoffs

125th U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club – 15 Hours of Live Coverage Across Golf Channel and Peacock Beginning This Evening

LPGA Tour The Standard Portland Classic – GOLF Channel Coverage Begins Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

GOLF Channel Presents PGA TOUR Champions Rogers Charity Classic and DP World Tour Danish Golf Championship

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 13, 2025 – The PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs continue this week at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, while the top men’s amateur golfers vie for the Havemeyer Trophy at 125th U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, headlining this week’s live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Following a dramatic FedEx St. Jude Championship – in which Justin Rose defeated J.J. Spaun on the third playoff hole and delivered the most-watched final round of the event since 2013 and most-watched weekend rounds on NBC/Peacock since 2011 – the FedExCup Playoffs continue with the Top 50 competing to qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where the field will be narrowed to 30 players.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending FedExCup Champion, has not finished outside of the Top 10 in an event since March. Players currently on the Playoff bubble include Chris Gotterup (No. 26), Viktor Hovland (No. 28), Akshay Bhatia (No. 29), and Daniel Berger (No. 33). Patrick Cantlay (No. 19) won this event the last time it was held at Caves Valley in 2021.

All three FedExCup Playoff events will feature Drone AR, the Emmy winning innovation that allows fans to watch towering drives like never before, as the augmented reality experience combines live aerial video with real-time analytics.

The critically-acclaimed Happy Hour with Smylie Presented by Michelob Ultra on GOLF Channel returns for the FedExCup Playoffs and airs Friday afternoons, as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

This week’s coverage from Caves Valley on GOLF Channel begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and noon ET on Sunday. NBC and Peacock carry weekend coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Curt Byrum

: Interviews: Cara Banks

USGA: U.S. AMATEUR

The 125th U.S. Amateur will be held at The Olympic Club this week, with a field of 64 competing in match play beginning today following two rounds of stroke play featuring a field of 312 players on Monday-Tuesday. This is the 12th USGA championship to be played at The Olympic Club. Notables that qualified for match play include Jackson Koivun, Miles Russell, Luke Poulter, John Daly II, and Ben James.

1978 U.S. Amateur champion John Cook and 2007 U.S. Amateur champion Colt Knost will be on the broadcast team, alongside Steve Burkowski (play-by-play), Jim Gallagher Jr. (analyst), and two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kay Cockerill (on-course).



Day

Peacock

GOLF Channel

Wednesday

6-7 p.m.

7-9 p.m.

Thursday



7-10 p.m.

Friday

6-7 p.m.

7-9 p.m.

Saturday



3-6 p.m.

Sunday



7-10 p.m.



LPGA TOUR: THE STANDARD PORTLAND CLASSIC

The Standard Portland Classic is the oldest non-major full-field event on the LPGA Tour dating back to 1972. Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore., is hosting the event for the fourth straight year. Brooke Henderson is a two-time winner of the event. Last year, Moriya Jutanugarn won the title.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: On-Course: Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

Day

Peacock

GOLF Channel

Wednesday

6-7 p.m.

7-9 p.m.

Thursday



7-10 p.m.

Friday

6-7 p.m.

7-9 p.m.

Saturday



3-6 p.m.

Sunday



7-10 p.m.



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: ROGERS CHARITY CLASSIC

Canadians Mike Weir and Stephen Ames look win a title in their home country this week at the Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Ken Tanigawa won last year’s event by two shots over Richard Green. The field includes Padraig Harrington, Steven Alker, Vijay Singh, and Miguel Angel Jimenez.



Day

NBC Sports App

GOLF Channel

Friday

4-7 p.m.

9-11 p.m.

Saturday

4-7 p.m.

10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday

4-7 p.m.

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.



DP WORLD TOUR: DANISH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

A number of Danish golfers – including Thomas Bjorn, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Thorbjorn Olesen will headline the field at this week’s Danish Golf Championship at Fureso Golf Club in Denmark, which is hosting the championship for the first time. Rasmus Hojgaard won this event in 2023.



Day

GOLF Channel

NBC Sports App

Thursday

7-11 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday

7-11 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday

6:30-11 a.m.



Sunday

6-11 a.m.





BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide on-site studio coverage from the BMW Championship on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Kira K. Dixon.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

1-2 / 6-7 p.m.

Friday

1-2 / 6-7 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 9-10 p.m.

Sunday

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 10-11 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--