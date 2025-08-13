MORE GOLF COURSES JOINED GOLFNOW’S TEE TIME PLATFORM IN JULY THAN IN ANY MONTH SINCE MARCH 2023

Expanded GolfNow Global Footprint Highlights 2025 Momentum with Six, Month-Over-Month Increases in Golf Course Partners, Boosting Tee Time Availability and Rounds Sold

“We piloted working with other distribution channels earlier this year but have returned to offer an option of tee times with GolfNow to extend our reach through the visibility that GolfNow delivers for our beautiful golf course at Willow Creek on Long Island, N.Y. In just the first few days after we added GolfNow as an option, we had our best weekend of the year and already are seeing lots of bookings come through. We offer tee times through GolfNow at all our Public Clubs.” - Ian Grimwade, Regional Manager, Public Golf Clubs, Invited

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 13, 2025) – GolfNow, the industry leader in golf course management technology and operator of the world’s largest tee-time reservations platform, capped July by adding 88 golf courses to its online tee-time platform – the highest number of golf courses in one month since May 2023 – and building its ever-expanding partner list that has seen month-over-month growth in six of the last seven months.

With the milestone, GolfNow continues to expand its global footprint, providing valuable exposure for thousands of golf courses around the world and more tee-time availability for the millions of consumers who use the service each day.

As the golf industry continues to evolve, more golf course operators are turning to GolfNow for modern technology solutions, enhanced visibility, and tools that simplify operations and elevate the golfer experience. The surge in new partnerships highlights the platform’s continued leadership and growing influence as a technology leader within golf.

“Our mission has always been to drive innovation that helps both golfers and course operators thrive,” said Todd Triplett, Senior Vice President, GolfNow. “The momentum we’ve seen so far in 2025 shows that our technology, services and complete focus on growth for our golf course partners continue to resonate with the industry.”

2025 Momentum Spurs Milestones in Rounds Booked, Highlighted by Top Three Days in Company History

2025 already has been a historic year for GolfNow. To date, the platform has celebrated three of the top booking days in company history and broken monthly records for total rounds booked in March, May, June and July, which led all months with more than 3.5 million rounds booked. New highs also were hit on key calendar dates, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and Independence Day, proving that golf remains one of the most popular leisure activities during the holidays.

GolfNow also has introduced several innovative services in 2025, such as tee-time alerts and the ability to pre-order pro-shop merchandise prior to arriving at the golf course, helping its partner golf courses boost revenue while enhancing the experience for their customers.

About GolfNow

GolfNow is an innovative technology company that is creating better ways for golfers and golf courses to connect. GolfNow operates the world’s largest online tee-time marketplace, offering 3.5 million registered golfers a variety of ways to stay connected to their favorite courses and the ability to easily book tee times online and via mobile devices 24/7. GolfNow also is the industry’s largest provider of golf course management technology and marketing services, partnering with thousands of golf courses worldwide. GolfNow golfers gain added benefits with GolfPass, a connected rewards program and paid membership. GolfPass members receive monthly tee time credits, waived booking fees, streaming video lessons, and other special playing perks. GolfNow operates offices in Orlando, Fla., and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

-GolfNow-