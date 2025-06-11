 Skip navigation
Latest Releases

Simms Top 4 2025 PB.png
LAMAR JACKSON RANKS NO. 1; JOSH ALLEN, JOE BURROW, AND PATRICK MAHOMES RANK 2-4 IN CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”
Simms Top 10 2025.png
SUPER BOWL MVP JALEN HURTS, 2024 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR JAYDEN DANIELS, AND MATTHEW STAFFORD HEADLINE FIRST BATCH OF TOP TEN RANKINGS OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”
Pressbox - USO
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF 125th U.S. OPEN AT OAKMONT JUNE 12-15 ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM HIGH POINT RACEWAY IN MT. MORRIS, PA., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 14, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published June 11, 2025 01:44 PM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at Noon ET with Race at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 11, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, June 14, from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pa., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Jett Lawrence’s dominant start to the season continued in Thunder Valley last week, as he won his third consecutive race and remains undefeated and atop the 450 Class leaderboard (145 points), while Aaron Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top three. In the 250 Class, Chance Hymas won his first race of the season and catapulted into third place in the points standings (95 points); Haiden Deegan (144 points) and Jo Shimoda (119 points) sit in first and second place, respectively.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action from High Point Raceway. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action in Thunder Valley and preview this week’s race from High Point on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from High Point Raceway gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne
  • Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH

  • Streaming – Peacock
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., June 14
Race Day Live
Peacock
10 a.m.

Race – High Point Raceway
Peacock
1 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--