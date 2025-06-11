PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM HIGH POINT RACEWAY IN MT. MORRIS, PA., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 14, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at Noon ET with Race at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 11, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, June 14, from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pa., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Jett Lawrence’s dominant start to the season continued in Thunder Valley last week, as he won his third consecutive race and remains undefeated and atop the 450 Class leaderboard (145 points), while Aaron Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top three. In the 250 Class, Chance Hymas won his first race of the season and catapulted into third place in the points standings (95 points); Haiden Deegan (144 points) and Jo Shimoda (119 points) sit in first and second place, respectively.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action from High Point Raceway. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action in Thunder Valley and preview this week’s race from High Point on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from High Point Raceway gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Jason Thomas , Katie Osborne

: , Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., June 14

Race Day Live

Peacock

10 a.m.



Race – High Point Raceway

Peacock

1 p.m.



